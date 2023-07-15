The Hardy Boys season 3 on Hulu: Release date, plot, and more 

Hulu's The Hardy Boys is ready to bring the essence of nostalgia back on the silver screen with its third and final season on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Every other millennial has grown up with the Edward Stratemeyer novel, and this Steve Cochrane-Jason Stone show aims to pay homage to that. Nelvana and Lambur Productions have taken up the production of the series.

The Hardy Boys will premiere on YTV and STACKTV in Canada and on Hulu in the United States.

Starting from supernatural forces to high-energy action sequences, The Hardy Boys has a little something for everyone. The upcoming season will wrap the mystery train with the team solving one last puzzle that peeks into their family history yet again. The official synopsis for the third season reads:

"The Hardy boys and their friends dig up even more secrets, conspiracies and threats as they piece together their great-grandfather’s long-lost map and race against time to uncover a powerful ancient relic before it falls into the wrong hands."

The third season features Alexander Elliot, Rohan Campbell, Jennifer Hsiung, Keana Lyn, Riley O'Donnell, Bea Santos, and Adam Swain as the main characters. Bailee Madison, from Wizards of Waverly Place (2011) fame, will be joining the cast as Drew Darrow.

The Hardy Boys Season 3 explores the supernatural angle up-close

In the new season, Frank and Joe Hardy, sons of the local police detective from the town of Bridgeport, take it upon themselves to follow up on an investigation their father is working on. The trailer for the upcoming Hulu mystery drama promises the most dangerous case ever solved by The Hardy Boys.

The third season will pick up from the cliffhanger of the second season. The overall story seems to be a continuation of the pieces that have been gathered using the boys' great-grandfather's map. The addition of Bailee Madison as Drew Darrow is also sure to stir things up.

The Hardy Boys plot synopsis and cast

The series summary for the previous seasons, provided by Hulu on its website, reads as follows:

"After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, Detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation."

It continues:

"Realizing that their Dad may be onto something, the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect."

While the first season showcased the boys exploring a mystery in Bridgeport, the second season witnessed them team up against a battle with a sinister cabal procuring supernatural artifacts called the Circle.

The cast of the show includes:

Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy

Alexander Elliott as Joe Hardy

Anthony Lemke as Fenton Hardy

Bea Santos as Aunt Trudy

Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw

Adam Swain as Chet Morton

Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen

Riley O’Donnell as Biff Hooper

Alli Chung as Jesse Hooper

Krista Nazaire as Belinda Conrad

Atticus Mitchell as J.B. Cox

Bailee Madison as Drew Darrow

Joe Dinicol as Agent Driscoll

Chris Pozzebon and Jason Stone have worked as showrunners.

The filming for the eight-episode series began in Toronto and southern Ontario, Canada, last year. The second season of The Hardy Boys has recorded a 95% score from the audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.