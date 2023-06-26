"Quickest destruction of a company in history": Bud Light sponsors Toronto Pride Parade, sparks outrage online

Bud Light has once again made its way into the headlines after the brand sponsored a stage at the Toronto Pride event. The parade truck carried a number of performers in latex clothes, performing s*xualised dances.

The truck, which was a part of the street show during the Pride event, also featured a big signboard that read “Bud Light Pride Official Sponsor 2023.”

As the controversial beer brand made its way to the Pride event in Toronto, social media users were quick to bring back the recent Dylan Mulvaney controversy that brought a lot of calls for a boycott of the brand. Once again, the brand is facing the wrath of social media users, as many are calling it “woke” and are again slamming it for taking part in the LGBTQ event.

One social media user commented on the brand’s move and called it the “quickest destruction.”

Social media users slammed the beverage brand for sponsoring the Pride event in Toronto. (Image via Twitter)

The Bud Light stage was all blue with colorful lights and the brand’s logo all over. On the other hand, it also featured the Pride emblem on the standees. For the audience member to be a part of the event, members had to be over 19 years of age.

“Some people never learn”: Social media users outraged after Bud Light sponsored Pride Parade in Toronto

As the controversial beer brand Bud Light made its way to multiple Pride events, the one in Toronto sparked a lot of criticism for the brand. As social media users got outraged, many took to social media to slam the brand and call it “woke.”

Many netizens also emphasized that it had not even been three months since it faced the heat of social media users due to the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. As @TPostMillennial posted Bud Light’s stage pictures on Twitter, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users slammed the beverage brand for sponsoring the Pride event in Toronto. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slammed the beverage brand for sponsoring the Pride event in Toronto. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slammed the beverage brand for sponsoring the Pride event in Toronto. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slammed the beverage brand for sponsoring the Pride event in Toronto. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slammed the beverage brand for sponsoring the Pride event in Toronto. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slammed the beverage brand for sponsoring the Pride event in Toronto. (Image via Twitter)

The Dylan Mulvaney controversy occurred in April when the brand partnered with the transgender influencer and sent her personalized cans. At the time, the brand faced massive backlash, as many boycotted the brand. As a result, it faced huge losses.

Also, this is not the first time the brand made its way to a Pride event. Before sponsoring the Toronto Pride event, Bud Light was also a part of the Arizona Pride event, where the brand featured an “all-aged drag show.”

At the moment, the beverage brand has not responded to the recent backlash.

Poll : 0 votes