How many episodes will be there in Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 premieres today (March 10) on Lifetime. The series follows Gypsy Rose Blanchard as she experiences life as a free woman and reconnects with her family and loved ones for the first time in eight years after getting out of prison.

This Lifetime documentary is stretched over eight episodes and explores in detail about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's post-prison life and how she transitioned into freedom and re-establish her connections with the world.

The series will air a new episode every Monday till April 28, 2025. Here is everything we know about season 2 of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 episode release schedule

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup Season 2 premieres with its first episode on March 10, 2025 at 9 PM ET. It will be available to stream the next day on the Lifetime streaming service. Season two also has eight episodes like the first season. The complete release schedule of the series is as follows:

Episode 1: Monday, March 10 at 9 PM ET

Episode 2: Monday, March 17 at 9 PM ET

Episode 3: Monday, March 24 at 9 PM ET

Episode 4: Monday, March 31 at 9 PM ET

Episode 5: Monday, April 7 at 9 PM ET

Episode 7: Monday, April 21 at 9 PM ET

Episode 8: Monday, April 28 at 9 PM ET

New episodes drop every Monday on the Lifetime channel and will also be available for streaming on the Lifetime streaming site the next day.

What is Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 all about?

Season two of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will continue to follow Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s journey after her release from prison. The series follows her preparing for motherhood and rekindling her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

The official synopsis for Season 2, Episode 1, is as follows:

“On her path to motherhood, Gypsy will contend with the increasingly volatile world of social media and the continuing fears of Ken leaving her. But the biggest challenge will be to prove to everyone else and herself that she is capable of breaking the cycle of abuse from her mother with her own baby girl.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served eight and a half years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole while she was released from prison in December 2023 and quickly became a social media sensation.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 follows Blanchard as she adjusts to her new life of freedom as she rebuilds her relationships, and prepares to become a first-time mother.

In this season, we see Blanchard as she separates from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, and reunites with Urker. On July 9, 2024, Gypsy Rose announced on YouTube that she and Urker were expecting a baby:

“We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Season 2 will follow a pregnant Gypsy as she navigates her life in New Orleans with boyfriend Ken Urker who moved to New Orleans to reunite with her.

Catch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 on Lifetime channel today.

