5 Lifetime documentary series that are too unsettling to watch

Truth can often be stranger and more unsettling than fiction, as several documentary series on Lifetime prove. Delving into topics ranging from crime to celebrity controversies and suicide, many of these shows delve into dark and disturbing topics. Often, these topics are not geared for the faint of heart.

The most interesting aspects of many of these shows are that they help viewers see the darker side of humanity and bring the more depraved sides of society to the light. While often uncomfortable to watch, the following five Lifetime shows are also highly relevant in bringing the truth to the forefront.

5 Unsettling Lifetime Documentary Series

1. Surviving R Kelly

Surviving R Kelly is a Lifetime documentary that received a Peabody award while also being nominated for an Emmy, which spoke volumes as to its popularity and quality. Delving into the life and allegations against R&B superstar R Kelly, especially with regard to s*xual abuse and misconduct. The show is made using survivor testimonies and appearances from family members and industry insiders.

The horrifying part about the show is the sheer volume of abuse and harassment that a celebrity was almost able to get away with before his misdeeds were made public. The documentary had several extremely unsettling moments, such as the court testimonial of Azriel Clary, where she highlighted the intimidation tactics and psychological torture levied against her on top of the physical harassment.

2. Beyond the Headlines: The Series

There are two sides to every true crime series: the fascinating and the horrifying. Beyond the Headlines: The Series is a Lifetime show that delves into true crime cases that have captured national attention. It uses interviews with people involved, such as victims (aka survivors), investigators and detectives, and experts.

The series delved into a host of crimes ranging from s*xual harassment and juvenile crime to trafficking and prostitution. The most unsettling aspect of this series was watching the survivors who managed to escape the dire fates they were almost subject to provide testimonial evidence about their situations.

3. Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries is reminiscent of several shows from the 1990s. This Lifetime docuseries is unsettling in a very different way than the first two entries on this list. It does not delve into crimes of human depravity. Rather, as the title suggests, it chooses to showcase a variety of different, unsolved mysteries of the world around us.

The show, hosted by Dennis Farina, seeks to recreate real-life cases around missing people and supernatural or paranormal phenomena that have managed to puzzle even the greatest of experts. The unsettling nature of this show stems from the various authentic interviews of people who have had close brushes with supernatural events, the discussion of which can send chills up every viewer's spine.

4. Where is Wendy Williams?

This particular Lifetime documentary focuses on the life of television personality Wendy Williams. Williams was famous for her role as a television and radio star who was placed under financial guardianship. What is unsettling about this series is not so much any crime or paranormal event as a raw, unfiltered look at the mental health issues plaguing a beloved personality.

As such, the potential of this docuseries to unsettle audiences lies in its authentic look at mental health issues, declining states of mind, and erratic behavior that can affect anyone at any time. The series also delved into Wendy Williams's attempts to resurrect her career and her interactions with the people around her, both her friends and enemies.

5. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son about his Father

This Lifetime documentary is a heart-wrenching account of a young man's untimely death, which has unsettled audiences because of the harrowing impact it had on the man's friends and families. Andrew Bagby was a father who was suddenly murdered by his ex-girlfriend one day.

The film serves as a tribute to Bagby's son Zachary, who was perhaps most impacted by his father's demise. Additionally, it explores the devastating impact of this crime on Andrew Bagby's family and friends.

While deeply unsettling and harrowing in many cases, these five Lifetime documentaries only scratch the surface of the list of unsettling true events that have made it to the television screen. Other such Lifetime documentaries include Meet Marry Murder, Killer Cases, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and The Casey Anthony Murder Trial.