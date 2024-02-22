How to watch Where is Wendy Williams? Backstory, trailer, and more about the Lifetime documentary

Two years after her longtime daytime talk show was abruptly canceled, Wendy Williams has decided to open up about her life with Where is Wendy Williams? In the new Lifetime documentary, the talk show TV host and New York City icon Wendy Williams will give viewers an emotional look inside her current life, her struggles, and how she coped with the challenges.

The two-part documentary is set to premiere on Lifetime on February 24 and February 25, exploring Williams’ struggles after being placed under financial guardianship and how the abrupt cancellation of her hit talk show affected her.

Where to watch Where is Wendy Williams?

The documentary is scheduled to air on Lifetime in two parts this Saturday and Sunday (February 24 and 25). It will air at 5 pm PT or 8 pm ET on both days. But for those without a cable subscription, Where is Wendy Williams? can be streamed online using Hulu + Live TV, Philo, and Sling.

What is the Lifetime documentary about?

According to Lifetime, the documentary "provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship." The official synopsis reads:

"Over the course of nearly two years, cameras chronicled the former television host and radio star Wendy Williams’ on the next phase of her life, following the end of her iconic talk show."

It continues,

"Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras. Where is Wendy Williams? is the story of Wendy’s journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain – who truly has Wendy’s best interest at heart? Is she healthy now? And Where is Wendy Williams?"

Lifetime released a trailer for Where is Wendy Williams? on February 2, 2024, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the documentary.

Who is Wendy Williams?

Wendy Williams made a name for herself as the host of the popular reality TV show The Wendy Williams Show, which ran from 2008 to 2021. Williams was known for her candid nature and how she offered advice to both celebrities and audiences alike.

However, Williams had to step down from hosting the show in 2021 after facing some medical issues, including the instance when she fainted live on air in 2017. Various guest hosts like Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Fat Joe, Vivica A. Fox and former The View co-host Sherri Sheppard were brought in to fill her role. But the show was eventually canceled after airing the finale in June 2022.

Currently, Williams is living in a facility under the financial control of a court-appointed guardian. Her family has repeatedly spoken out about the “broken” system that has kept them from contacting her.

Apart from hosting her famous talk show, Wendy Willaims was also recognized for her WBLS radio talk show, The Wendy Williams Experience.

Catch Where is Wendy Williams? this February to know more about the life of the famous talk show host who suddenly dropped out of the spotlight.

