Mistletoe Match full cast list: Elena Juatco and others star in Lifetime drama

Christmas is here and so are Lifetime's Christmas special rom-com dramas. Mistletoe Match, the latest holiday movie from the Lifetime channel is all set to make its debut on December 3, 2023 with a different approach to holiday romance.

The story follows a young writer, Olivia Hayes, who goes undercover with the intention of writing an in-depth and cynical piece on the hugely successful annual Secret Santa for Singles event, for her writers. However, things don't go according to plan when she meets the handsome and successful Thomas and sparks fly.

The cast list of Mistletoe Match

Before we explore the cast list, here is the official synopsis for the holiday movie, according to Lifetime:

With the holiday season in full swing, Olivia Hayes (Elena Juatco) goes undercover to provide her readers with an in-depth and cynical look at the hugely successful annual Secret Santa for Singles event."

"There, she meets single dad and handsome widower Thomas (Ryan Bruce) who is just as skeptical about the program as she is. Sparks soon fly, but with a once in a lifetime promotion on the line, will she risk losing it all for the romance she never saw coming?"

Starring Elena Juatco, Ryan Bruce, and Anna Maria Demara in the lead roles, here is the full cast list of Mistletoe Match explored.

Elena Juatco as Olivia Hayes

Elena Juatco is a familiar face in Hollywood as she made it to the Top 6 Finalists on Canadian Idol (2003). The actor and singer has made an award-winning career for herself in musical theatre with her performances in leading productions of Kinky Boots and Les Misérables in Toronto.

Her experience in theater landed her her first series regular role as Dr. Scarlet McWhinnie in Open Heart. Juatco is also known for playing Lomax on Surreal Estate (2021) and Jo Koy's sister, Regina on Easter Sunday (2022). She is also a series regular in Jann (2019).

Ryan Bruce as Thomas Kade

Expand Tweet

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Ryan Bruce started his journey in the entertainment industry by training in theatre at the University of Saskatchewan.

He made his way into film and television at the Vancouver Film School and recently completed the CBC Actors Conservatory program at the Canadian Film Centre in Toronto.

He is an actor, writer, director and producer known for his roles in television series like Blackstone, Essex Country, and Aftermath.

AnnaMaria Demara as Tanya

Expand Tweet

Canadian actor AnnaMaria Demara will also be joining the cast of Mistletoe Match in one of the lead roles. She was born in Toronto, Canada and is known for her roles in popular television series like Lucifer (2016), Private Eyes (2016) and Lost in Space (2018).

Others joining the cast of Mistletoe Match

Joining in supporting roles are the following names in the respective characters:

Catherine McGregor As Lucille

As Lucille Tessa Kozma As Erin Kade

As Erin Kade Vas Saranga As Alfie

As Alfie Dianne Aguilar As Mia

As Mia Will Bowes As Chris

As Chris Sophie Bastelle As Vanessa (as Sophie van Bastelaer)

As Vanessa (as Sophie van Bastelaer) Andrea Davis As Lisa

As Lisa Chris Hong As Marcus

As Marcus Vivian Peryl Simms As Art Class Student (as Vivian Simms)

Catch Mistletoe Match coming up on Lifetime this Sunday.