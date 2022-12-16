A Christmas to Treasure cast list: Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey star opposite each other in Lifetime's holiday movie

Lifetime's new holiday rom-com, A Christmas to Treasure, is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The movie tells the story of two best friends who reunite after many years and end up falling in love. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime:

''The passing of beloved Ms. Marley reunites six estranged friends for one final hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds and fond childhood memories are relived, sparks fly between Austin Craig (Taylor Frey) and his former best friend Everett Matthews (Kyle Dean Massey).''

The synopsis further reads:

''The gang find the hidden treasure before the city has the chance to turn the Marley house into a holiday resort but the blossoming holiday romance between Austin and Everett may turn out to be the greatest Christmastime treasure of all.''

The film stars real-life couple Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey in the lead roles along with various others playing important supporting roles. A Christmas to Treasure is written and directed by Jake Helgren.

A Christmas to Treasure cast: Mary-Margaret Humes stars alongside Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey

1) Taylor Frey as Austin Craig

Taylor Frey portrays the role of Austin Craig in A Christmas to Treasure. Frey looks in fine form in the film's trailer and shares impeccable chemistry with Kyle Dean Massey, to whom he's married in real life. Viewers can expect a charming performance from the actor.

Apart from A Christmas to Treasure, Taylor Frey has appeared in various TV shows and movies like Secrets in the Woods, A Date by Christmas Eve, Days of Our Lives, and many more.

2) Kyle Dean Massey as Everett Matthews

Kyle Dean Massey dons the role of Everett Matthews in the upcoming Lifetime Christmas film. Dean Massey looks equally impressive in the film's trailer, and fans can look forward to a memorable performance from him.

Kyle Dean Massey's other acting credits include Nashville, Contest, and A Merry Christmas Match, to name a few.

3) Mary-Margaret Humes as Margie Craig

Mary-Margaret Humes essays the character of Margie Craig in A Christmas to Treasure. Apart from that, not many other details about her character have been revealed at this point, but viewers can expect her to portray an important role in the new Christmas movie.

Mary-Margaret Humes has previously starred in Chasing Eagle Rock, Winter Love Story, and A Feeling of Home, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Christmas to Treasure has a number of other actors playing significant supporting roles. These include:

Katie Walder as Tipper Tisdale

Nikki McKenzie as Michelle Wu

Roberto Aguire as Ricky Treviño

Norman Towns as Clay King

Cort McCown as Chip Craig

The official trailer for the film offers a peek into the adorable love story of Austin and Everett. The trailer has a romantic and nostalgic tone that fans of Christmas movies would certainly love. Viewers can look forward to a lovely holiday romance that explores various themes like love, childhood friendship, and many more.

Don't forget to watch A Christmas to Treasure on Lifetime on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes