Will there be Lucifer season 7: Renewal possibility explored

Rumors of Lucifer season 7 have sparked hope and curiosity among fans of the series. Devoted fans of the charismatic devil, Lucifer Morningstar, believe that his tale ended on a bittersweet note in the previous season. Lucifer bid adieu to fans twice, first with season 5, then with season 6. The prospect of a third farewell is both tantalizing and nerve-wracking for those who have been following the series since 2016.

Season 6 was touted as the "final FINAL" season of the show and it gave fans a somewhat definitive ending to Lucifer's story. They bid adieu to their beloved characters with a blend of satisfaction and nostalgia.

However, the notion that Lucifer season 7 might await this saga, has rekindled hopes within the fandom.

Lucifer season 7: The Possibilities

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, in a September 2022 interview with Screen Rant, dropped subtle hints of a potential revival. Although the saga concluded, these creative minds couldn't quell their enthusiasm for reuniting with the cast and crew for a potential Lucifer season 7.

The creators were being interviewed to commemorate the release of Lucifer season 6 on Blu-ray/DVD. At the time, Joe Henderson voiced hope for a possible comeback for the series. He said that they hoped to have a comeback as they loved making the show with the cast. Henderson added that they are hoping that at some point, they can find a way to "come back, or at least revisit or do something."

"It was such a great time, it’s such a great experience, and we love these people, so never say never," he said.

However, as of October 2023, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have not embarked on new projects.

Tom Ellis' involvement in the titular role for a potential Lucifer season 7 remains a mystery, an uncertain card in this potential endeavor. Contractual negotiations between Ellis and Warner Bros. Television teetered on the brink of uncertainty before season 6. Thankfully, a resolution was reached, and season 6 graced fans' screens.

That being said, the world of Lucifer is teeming with unexplored tales, character developments, and compelling arcs. There is a world of unexplored storylines to explore if a seventh season materializes.

Stories may be told about Linda's (Rachael Harris) struggle to raise the first angel-human hybrid Charlie, Chloe's life as a lieutenant, and Lucifer's therapy sessions in Hell.

There also exists the possibility of a spin-off starring the other angel-human hybrid, Aurora Morningstar, the daughter of Lucifer Morningstar and Choe Decker (Lauren German).

Lucifer season 7: Other Speculations

Lucifer, inspired by a character from Neil Gaiman's graphic novels, commenced its television journey in January 2016. A devil tired of the infernal grind abandons his throne and reigns in Hell for a vibrant life in Los Angeles, where he owns a swanky nightclub.

With each season, fans witnessed the development of the devilishly handsome protagonist, Lucifer Morningstar, as he unraveled mysteries and ventured into the complexities of morality and destiny.

What sets Lucifer apart is its creative versatility. Season 6 featured a captivating musical episode, enticing viewers with the potential for Lucifer The Musical on Broadway. Meanwhile, showrunner Henderson hinted at a Lucifer Animated Series, presenting an animated facet of the devil's escapades.

Even if Lucifer season 7 remains a celestial whisper, the devil might find his way to new avenues. Lucifer in musicals and animations is an enticing possibility. A chance to revisit characters in a fresh light while respecting the final season's closure.

Viewers can watch all 6 seasons of Lucifer on Netflix.