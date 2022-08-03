Celebrity Beef Season 1 Episode 1: Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris' bake-off battle ended in a laughter riot

Celebrity Beef premiered tonight on E! at 10 pm ET, and it was anything but beefy. Fans were amused by the constant jokes made by the host and judge Joel McHale and the antics of the first challengers, Cheryl Hines, and Rachael Harris. The actresses were asked to make and decorate cupcakes in an hour.

Rachael won the challenge and was able to donate $10,000 to a charity that works for people with Cerebral Palsy. Rachael's issue with Cheryl was that she was too assertive, a people-pleaser, and did not appreciate when she solved Cheryl's problems. At the same time, Cheryl said that Rachael complained too much about everything and was high maintenance.

Amid the cooking battle, funny incidents ensued, especially Joel McHale's snarky comments. Initially, he explained the rules and told the ladies that he would say 'Start Cooking' when he wanted the competition to start, but they did not listen to the instructions properly and ran right away. He later had to explain the situation to them to make them stop running.

He even handcuffed himself to Cheryl when she lost a challenge and said she would have to finish her cupcakes with one hand. He later uncuffed her so that she could finish her work.

Rachael accidentally added bleu cheese to the cupcakes and joked about them being French. She tried to cook even after the host told her to stop. To top it all, the ladies joked about their rivalry mid-cooking.

Celebrity Beef fans were impressed with the show and the challengers.

Celebrity Beef fans love the season premiere

Fans took to Twitter to praise the show and said that the 'rivalry' was fun. They praised Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris for their impressive cupcakes.

What did Rachael Harris say about her close bond with Cheryl Hines?

In a recent interview, Celebrity Beef contestant Rachael revealed that she met Cheryl in the Groundlings as both were a part of the Sunday Company of the Groundlings. She considered Cheryl her best friend and said she could trust her with her life.

Both chose the same charity, the United Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida because the two were personally connected on the topic of Cerebral Palsy. Cheryl's nephew was diagnosed with the disease as a baby, and the two friends have been raising money for the charity for the past ten years by hosting a gala.

Rachael said that the two already knew things that bugged each other before going on the show Celebrity Beef and would often tease them about the same. She said that she likes to review her room choices while traveling, but Cheryl will take whatever she gets. Moreover, she called out Cheryl for never saying no to anyone.

Celebrity Beef will feature many such rivalries in the upcoming episodes. Some of them are:-

Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni

Ben Higgins and Nick Viall

Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges

Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo

Jeff Lewis and Missi Pyle

Justin Sylvester and Loni Love

Nikki and Brie Bella

The show will air on E! every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

