Celebrity Beef contestants: Stars from RHONJ, Bachelor Nation and others to compete in E! show

E! is coming up with a new celebrity cooking competition, Celebrity Beef, featuring stars from RHONJ, Celebrity Big Brother and Bachelor Nations among others. Celebrity Beef will premiere on August 2 at 10 pm ET/PT with The Soup's Joel McHale serving as the host of the show.

According to E!, each Celebrity Beef episode "will pit two superstar contestants against one another as they attempt to settle the score in the kitchen while also revealing the inside scoop on their rivalry."

The winner of each challenge will move to the next round with an advantage while the loser will be punished. At the end of each episode, the “prosecutor, judge, and jury" Joel will taste test each dish before naming the winner of Celebrity Beef.

The winner of the cook off will receive a trophy and $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Contestants participating in Celebrity Beef

Contestants who will participate in season 1 of Celebrity Beef and reveal the reasons behind their beef while going through the cooking challenge are:

Actresses Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris Celebrity Big Brother stars Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo Singer Andy Grammer and actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni Actress Missi Pyle and Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis WWE stars and twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella The Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Nick Viall Television hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love.

In the premiere episode, actresses and longtime BFFs Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris will go head-to-head on Celebrity Beef. While they showcase their culinary skills, they would also talk about their relationship problems.

All about the beef between Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris

Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris have been friends for a very long time, but even today they get on each other's nerves.

Harris spilled details of their ongoing beef, and said that it was Hines' tendency to say "yes to everything" which was the reason behind their disagreements. She said:

"She can't say no, she wants to take care of everybody. She's always trying to fix everybody and it's really admirable but then she gets herself painted into a corner. She says, 'I don't wanna invite this person to Thanksgiving,' and I say, 'Don't. It's better to feel a little guilty than resent them.' And then she says, 'Oh God, I just feel bad.'"

Citing an example, Harris said that when she went to Hines Thanksgiving with her kids, the entire time, Hines kept saying, “Oh God, why did I invite this person?” Since it was someone from the family, it was Hines who had to end up listening to the whole saga.

However, the complaints are mutual as Harris stated that Hines also gets irritated with her due to some of the former's personality traits. She explained that while on a trip to Hawaii, she was “happy to pay for a [hotel] upgrade. I'm not saying give me an upgrade...” but Hines rolled her eyes. This showed Harris that her friend didn't like where the whole thing was going.

She said:

“I'm like, 'What?! I want to have the best vacation.' She's like, 'You make me look like I'm high maintenance. I'm like, 'I'm not making you look like anything. I'm looking out for myself.”

Despite all this, the two ladies are there for each other and now on the show they will face each other as they cook winning dishes and work on their problems.

Harris was “not confident” in her cooking skills and was sure that Hines would win the show as the Lucifer star “was focused on trying to f**k with her.” Yet she did add that despite the challenges between the two, Harris "felt great about how everything ended on the show.”

Tune in on E! on August 2 at 10 pm ET/PT to see which star wins on Celebrity Beef.

