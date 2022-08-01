What time will Celebrity Beef Season 1 premiere? Release date, format, cast and more details explored

Celebrity Beef is set to pit celebrities against one another in a head-to-head battle in the E! kitchen with comedian Joel McHale as their host and judge.

Celebrity Beef will feature numerous celebrities as they try to create delicious dishes while being pitted against those that they have beef with. However, talking about their issues will not be the only challenge, Joel McHale will continue to throw twists and turns their way.

The show's concept will give celebrities a chance to settle their personal beef while creating mouth-watering dishes and winning some money.

The host described the show on E! as a culinary talk show where he gets a chance to mess around and cook with a bunch of celebrities. The show will premiere on E! on August 2, at 10 pm ET.

All about Celebrity Beef's format

E! Entertainment’s new celebrity show will pit rival celebrities against each other as they attempt to resolve their issues while trying to cook a meal for their host and judge Joel McHale.

Each week on Celebrity Beef, two celebrities will go against one another to attempt to create a great dish while hashing out their differences with knives in their hands.

E!’s press release said:

"As the celebrities attempt to settle the score in the kitchen, things get spicy as they reveal the inside scoop of their rivalry. As host, Joel acts as prosecutor, judge, and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown."

The press release also stated that McHale will turn pop culture feuds into a battle of foods.

At the end of each episode, McHale decides the winner who takes home a trophy along with $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

Cast of Celebrity Beef

Joel McHale will host the show with new guests in each episode.

The celebrities going against each other in this culinary talk show and cook-off are Curb Your Enthusiam actress Cheryl Hines and Lucifer actress Rachael Harris, The Bachelor stars Ben Higgins & Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges from Celebrity Big Brother, singer Andy Grammer and filmmaker Justin Baldoni, television hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, Real Housewives of New Jersey Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo, actress Missi Pyle and Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis, and twin sisters and WWE stars and twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella.

More about the show

The "judge, jury, and persecutor" this season is comedian Joel McHale, who is also the executive producer of the show.

To add to the light-hearted nature of the show, there are no set rules apart from one that the celebrity with the tastiest dish wins. The Soup host is back on E! after years and is ready to have fun.

In the Celebrity Beef trailer, McHale said:

"We’ve got chaos. Anarchy. And Humiliation. The cornerstone of all E! shows."

The comedian has previously appeared in multiple productions, including The Community and The Great Indoors. He also hosted the 2011 Independent Spirit Awards.

Celebrity Beef is produced by The Content Group, which is a part of the Asylum Entertainment Group. The executive producers are Joel McHale, Rebecca Hertz, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, Andi Walker Ochoa, and Ariel Brozell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far