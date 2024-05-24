50 Cent sells P. Diddy's documentary to Netflix in bidding war: Every detail about 'Diddy Do It?' explored

In December 2023, 50 Cent first spoke of his multi-part docuseries Diddy Do It?, which would be made by his production company G-Unit Film and Television to expose the s**ual harassment allegations made against renowned rapper P Diddy. The documentary has finally found its home on Netflix after a massive bidding war. On May 21, 50 Cent took to Instagram to confirm a TMZ report regarding the same and wrote the following words:

"It’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best! NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes.”

50 Cent has been hyping the documentary on social media since November 2023, after rapper P Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the rapper. In it, Ventura accused Diddy of s**ually and physically harassing her—CNN recently released a video of Diddy assaulting Ventura in a hotel lobby.

Since then, many more of Diddy's alleged victims have spoken up, prompting 50 Cent to create the documentary, where he hoped to highlight the nefarious activities of P Diddy. In an Instagram post (that has now been deleted), 50 Cent claimed that the proceeds from the documentary would go to support s**ual assault victims.

What are the allegations explored in Diddy Do It?

Expand Tweet

Sean "Diddy" Combs (aka P Diddy) and 50 Cent had built up a rivalry for quite some time, having emerged in the rap industry as competitors since the 2000s. Their feuds have often taken over social media several times, but they truly escalated towards the end of 2023 and early 2024, when P Diddy came on the receiving end of various s**ual assault allegations, most notably that of Cassandra Ventura, and 50 Cent decided to create Diddy Do It.

In it, Ventura accused Diddy of being s**ually abusive and even beating her throughout the course of their relationship while also engaging in r*pe. While the same suit was settled by P Diddy, Ventura's allegations reportedly helped more people speak up, which will be explored in the documentary. Diddy Do It?

Things had become so heated up that federal agents had to raid Comb's properties in Florida and California with regards to a s*x-trafficking investigation. P Diddy and his lawyer have continued to deny these allegations, with the former saying:

“I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

However, graphic security footage published by CNN confirmed these allegations as true because, in it, P Diddy was shown assaulting Cassandra Ventura in a hotel in the year 2016. The same experience had caused Ventura to sue under the Adult Survivor's Act of New York. While doing so, she claimed that he assaulted her, forced her to be intimate with male s*x workers, and forced drugs into her system. This video was the final event that triggered the creation of the documentary Diddy Do It?.

What is the plot of Diddy Do It?

Expand Tweet

50 Cents' docuseries on Netflix, Diddy Do It?, is likely to showcase an in-depth look at the personal lives of one of the biggest names in the rap industry. Diddy Do It? is set to explore the allegations made against P Diddy and will likely feature interviews with the victims and people who knew P Diddy. It is also set to cover the alleged attempts made by Diddy to cover up his deeds.

It is worth noting here that, besides Ventura's allegations, three more women and one man had accused P Diddy of several abusive behaviors. Among these behaviors are s**ual assault, s*x trafficking, non-consensual p**nography, and r*pe.

For instance, in the year 2019, an NBC Los Angeles article made a report about Diddy's personal chef, who had accused her employer of creating a toxic work environment and harassing her s**ually. Several other people, including music producer Lil Rod and model Crystal McKinney, had made similar allegations.

Producer Amir 'Prince' Motamedi is likely to feature in the documentary Diddy Do It? as well, having been one of P Diddy's victims. In Motamedi's own words, he had been trying to expose his abuser for 13 years, but nobody believed him until Ventura's leaked video in the hotel lobby made it into public knowledge.

Diddy Do It? will reportedly release on Netflix. As of writing, a release date has not been announced.