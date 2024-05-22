"The biggest troll of all time" — Internet reacts as 50 Cent's documentary on Diddy sold to Netflix after a massive bidding war

On May 22, TMZ reported that rapper, actor, TV producer, and businessman 50 Cent has sold the rights to his multi-part docuseries Diddy Do It? to Netflix after a massive bidding war.

Later, 50 Cent himself confirmed the news on his Instagram. Sharing a screenshot of the TMZ headline, he wrote in the caption:

“TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because their doc went to Tubi LOL. It’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best! NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes.”

In the wake of the news, the internet has been having wild reactions. Here are some of them from X.

“50 Cent will go down as the biggest troll of all time,” a person wrote.

“I’m worried about Diddy’s mental health after seeing this,” another person wrote.

“That title is legendary,” one person wrote.

Netizens seemed to appreciate 50 Cent's move:

“I’m not sure what Puff did to 50 Cent. But his retaliation is on elite. Lol,” a netizen wrote.

“Totally thought he was just joking but nope he really the man you don’t wanna beef with,” an individual wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Diddy when he find out he finna get exposed in 4k,” one person wrote.

Many seemed excited for the release of the documentary:

“It better come out this month!” another individual wrote.

“He’s so invested lmfao,” a person wrote.

So far, Diddy has not responded to the news.

50 Cent’s Diddy docuseries was previously titled Surviving Diddy

50 Cent had been teasing about the Sean “Diddy” Combs documentary ever since the latter was accused of s*xual assault and trafficking in November 2023 by his former girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a now-settled lawsuit.

Back then, the title was Surviving Diddy and was inspired by the infamous Surviving R. Kelly series. However, the title has now been changed to Diddy Do It? It remains unclear whether it is a working title and will undergo more name changes.

As per Complex, it is produced by 50 Cent’s own G-Unit Film and Television Studios and will stream on Netflix, after the rapper sold it to the platform following an all-out bidding war.

Reportedly, the documentary will focus on all the assault allegations against Diddy so far, including the latest by model Crystal McKinney who has filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy label owner for allegedly drugging and abusing her in 2003, when she was 22 years old.

So far, the premiere date of the documentary remains undisclosed. However, as per the Power of the Dollar hitmaker’s earlier claim, the proceeds from the series “will go to victims of s*xual assault and r*pe.”

The announcement of Diddy Do it? Netflix's bid win comes amid Sean Combs’ recent video where he appeared to be assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in a March 2016 incident. It was leaked by CNN on May 17.

While the statute of limitations prevents the prosecution of Diddy, 50 Cent believes that the “tape” was put out to make sure that the world can’t “unsee what we saw,” as per his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Diddy issued a public apology via Instagram in the wake of the viral footage and said he was “truly sorry” and took “full responsibility for his actions.”