Who Was Nicole Brown Simpson before the tragedy?

The two-part documentary about Nicole Brown Simpson on Lifetime promises to bring out the real Nicole who got lost in the highly-publicized criminal case of her murder with her celebrity husband as the prime accused. The documentary titled, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, has four episodes.

The first two episodes of part one were released on June 1, 2024. It presents how Nicole was a lively student-turned-waitress before her marriage and a devoted mother after that.

Melissa G Moore directs The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and presents interviews and opinions of various people connected to Nicole. While the Nicole Brown documentary features almost 50 participants, it primarily presents Nicole's three sisters, Denise, Dominique, and Tanya, besides her best friend, Kris Jenner. The show focuses on humanising Nicole unlike all previous coverages skewed towards O.J Simpson, Nicole's husband.

Who was Nicole Brown Simpson before she became a celebrity wife?

Nicole was a lively person before marriage (Image via Lifetime)

Nicole was born to Juditha Anne Brown and Louis Hezekiah Brown, on May 19, 1959, as per Wikipedia. While born in Frankfurt, Germany, she later moved to California in the United States. She attended Rancho Alamitos High School and Dana Hills High School. As per her high school senior yearbook, she possibly wanted to get into The Brooks Institute of Photography.

When she was 18, she worked as a waitress at a Beverly Hills nightclub, named The Daisy. In 1977, 18-year-old Nicole met a 30-year-old O.J. Simpson, an American football player. At the time Simpson was married to his first wife, Marguerite. Simpson and Nicole started dating and Simpson divorced his wife in 1979.

With Simpson, Nicole gained some limelight, from getting a short background acting part in Simpson-produced Detour to Terror, to carrying the torch on the California Incline road during the 1984 Summer Olympics. The two married in February 1985 and Nicole went on to have two children from the marriage.

What was Nicole's life like after her marriage?

Nicole had an abusive marriage despite being a devoted mother (Image via Lifetime)

Nicole Brown Simpson reportedly had an abusive conjugal life. Her sister Denise claimed Simpson was abusive even before they married and as his wife, she complained often about his offensive behavior.

As per police reports, Nicole had to call the cops on Simpson many times claiming physical, verbal, and emotional abuse. Simpson's numerous extra-marital relationships with many women provided more fuel to marital arguments. The two divorced in 1992 and shared the custody of the two children.

Simpson was an abusive partner as per Nicole's journal (Image via Lifetime)

In 1993, they tried to reconcile. However, that did not work out as Nicole had to call the cops again, scared Simpson would hit her. They separated again and Nicole moved into a different home.

Late in 1993, Nicole met Ron Goldman, a waiter. The two were known to share a good platonic friendship, however, Goldman was said to have benefited from the friendship. On her family side, Nicole spent time with the kids including taking them to watch Simpson's movie, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, in March 1994, as per reports.

Even on the evening of her death, Nicole took her daughter, Sydney, and a friend to dinner after a dance recital. On June 12, 1994, Nicole and Goldman were stabbed to death outside her home.

What is the purpose of the Nicole Brown documentary?

June 2024 marks 30 years of Nicole's death. NFL star O.J. Simpson, husband and prime accused, was acquitted of murder charges by the criminal court. While a civil court found him guilty later, Simpson did not have to go through any punishment. Moreover, he got the sole custody of Nicole's children, Sydney Brooke and Justin Ryan.

Nicole's three sisters, friend Kris Jenner, filmmaker, Mellissa Moore, and about 45 more participants came together to bring out the story of Nicole Brown, as the person, instead of as Simpson's wife.

The documentary aims to highlight domestic violence and the genesis of a relationship based on that. It also attempts to talk about the resources needed for domestic abuse victims. Moreover, the Brown sisters want to humanize Nicole and give her a voice through the Nicole Brown documentary.

Tune in to Lifetime to learn more about Nicole on The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.