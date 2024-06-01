How many children did O. J. Simpson had with Nicole Brown and where are they now?

After OJ Simpson's recent death from metastatic prostate cancer, Lifetime has brought back the infamous Nicole Brown Simpson debate with its latest documentary series The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which takes a look at the life of Nicole Brown beyond her association with the American Football player, and gives a voice to the woman who was brutally murdered.

Nicole reportedly knew O.J. since the age of 18, she met him in June of 1977 while working as a hostess at The Daisy and despite some rumors and instances of domestic abuse, stayed married to him for several years.

The couple shared two children between themselves, a daughter named Sydney Brooke Simpson, and a son named Justin Ryan Simpson. The kids were only eight and five, respectively, when Nicole Brown died.

Both the kids have stayed away from the limelight and have also not participated in the new docu-series. Here are their whereabouts as of recently.

Where are O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's children Sydney Brooke Simpson and Justin Ryan Simpson now?

Born on October 17, 1985, Sydney Brooke Simpson was born only months after Nicole and O.J.'s marriage. Following Nicole's brutal murder, Sydney was taken in by her maternal grandparents. However, after O.J. Simpson was acquitted of his crimes, both Syndey and her brother were placed back in O.J.'s care, which started a legal battle with Nicole's parents.

Following her foray into adulthood, Syndey has lived a quiet life away from the public eye. She reportedly graduated with a Sociology degree from Boston University and later moved to live in St. Petersburg, Florida, as reported by E! News. Though there is no official claim to the same, sources state that Syndey pursues a career in real estate. Not much else is known about the eldest Nicole Brown child.

As for Justin Ryan Simpson, he was only five years old when the media spotlight fell on him following his mother's death and father's very public trial. Born on August 6, 1988, Justin was too young to even comprehend the things at the time. Like his sister, Justin was also taken in the care of the Brown family following O.J.'s arrest but was handed back to his father after that.

After his formative years, Justin, too, remained out of the spotlight for a long time but reemerged in public in 2016 when the TV series, American Crime Story, came out with O.J.'s tale. During his interview, the younger child revealed that he worked in real estate. As per reports, Justin is also a father himself now. However, details about his private life remain out of sight as he, too, has strayed away from public life for the most part.

Both Syndey and Justin did not participate in Nicole Brown's documentary and refused to comment on the same.

Consisting of interviews from over 50 people who knew Brown, Lifetime's The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson has already garnered immense attention ahead of its June 1, 2024, release. As most know, O.J. Simpson was accused of Nicole's murder, which took place outside her Brentwood, California, home.

After the highly publicized trial, O.J. was allowed to walk free, setting in place what would be regarded as one of the biggest dark marks in the history of the US justice system.

More details about the new Lifetime docu-series are expected to come out soon.