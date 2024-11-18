Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces the name of her daughter with Ken Urker at baby shower

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is excited to be a mom as she shared details about her baby girl during her baby shower. She confirmed her and her boyfriend Ken Urker's soon-to-be baby girl's name in an exclusive interview with People, published on Sunday, November 17, saying that they will name her "Aurora Raina Urker."

The former inmate held her baby shower on Saturday, November 16, in Louisiana and gave People an inside peak of the celebration. 25 people, including family members and friends, reportedly attended the baby shower at LARC's Acadian Village in Lafayette. Talking about the celebration, Gypsy Rose Blanchard told the outlet:

"Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The pink-and-white themed baby shower was reportedly catered by Chef Rusty from Rusty's Seasoning and featured on-theme desserts and various treats from Dipped by Ryder and Sugar Mama designer cookies.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also matched the theme by opting for a pink dress embellished with pin roses from Show Me Your Mumu. Meanwhile, the venue was decorated with baby clothes, baby-themed decor, and a stroller from Blown Away by Kayla.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares memorable moments from her baby shower

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's step-mom, Kristy, and her sister, Mia, attended the baby shower. Her father, however, wasn't spotted at the event on Saturday as he was reportedly working offshore. She talked about the baby shower with People, sharing that there were some "fun games," which she thought was the "most memorable part" of the celebration.

Blanchard also mentioned one of the games, where guests had to use yarn to guess the size of her belly, which she thought was "quite funny." As for her plans and hopes for her soon-to-be baby girl, Gypsy Rose Blanchard told People:

"She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience."

The TV personality also shared her favorite gift from the festivities—a gift from her friend Vickie Lewis, which is an artwork by Rebecca Brewer Rivers. She shared that the artwork has a sentimental value because it was "made" using her unborn daughter's "heartbeat."

She also told the outlet that she "felt supported and happy" during the baby shower. Blanchard previously took to her TikTok account to share that she will stop posting updates about her personal life on the platform. She gave a "content update" on November 16, adding that she is picking a more private life for her daughter and will only share about private matters with family and close friends.

That said, the TV personality told fans that she won't completely cut off her media presence, adding that she will "keep posting updates" via her LifetimeTV series Life After Lockup and her My Time to Stand memoir.

The unscripted series premiered on Lifetime in June, following her release from prison. It gives a raw and authentic feel of Blanchard's new life on the outside after serving years in jail for her role in murdering her mother. She's reportedly currently filming a new season, but there is no confirmation for a release date yet.

Also read: When will Human vs Hamster air?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback