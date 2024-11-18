When will Human vs Hamster air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Human vs Hamster will be released on November 22, on MAX, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The unique competition show is going to put "extraordinary hamsters" against pairs of "exceptional humans" from all around North America.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"In this never-before-seen epic competition 10 extraordinary hamsters go toe-to-toe with teams of exceptional humans from all across North America. A monumental battle that will test their skill, strength, agility, and of course, their eating prowess!"

The hamsters and their human competitors would face a series of challenges inspired by hamster playgrounds. While the hamsters navigate intricate miniature obstacle courses, their human counterparts tackle life-sized versions of the same challenges. All of this is to settle the ultimate question: which species reigns supreme—humans or hamsters?

Human vs Hamster episode 1 will feature Teachers and Nurses

The premier episode titled Teachers and Nurses, would feature two teams of everyday heroes (teachers and nurses) as they come toe-to-toe with the hamsters.

The teams of teachers and nurses race four incredibly strong and clever hamsters in separate series of challenges that would test their physical and mental abilities.

One of the teams that manages to clear their initial round would advance to the ultimate challenge and take on Shadow, who is dubbed as the "strongest and most formidable hamster of them all."

Hamsters are known to be quite intelligent and can be trained to complete several takes. It won't be easy for the humans as they race hamsters in their playground. The trailer for Human vs Hamster, released on November 12, sets the stage for strange and playful battles.

The trailer introduces a diverse lineup of human participants coming from various walks of life including magicians, nurses, firefighters, and more, who compete in pairs. Together, they face off against the hamsters in a series of quirky challenges, such as bowling, a hot dog eating contest, and a thrilling hamster wheel race.

In the trailer, one contestant confidently declares that defeating the hamsters will be an easy task.

"We're gonna show these hamsters that the only scrubs here are the ones we're wearing," the contestant says.

Just because hamsters can't speak doesn't mean that they don't recognize the challenge in front of them. One of the hamsters says through the caption:

"Prepare to lose filthy humans."

Release dates and times for the upcoming episode of the Human vs Hamster season, along with the corresponding time zones, are:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, Nov 22, 2024 5 pm Central Time Friday, Nov 22, 2024 7 pm Eastern Time Friday, Nov 22, 2024 8 pm British Summer Time (BST/GMT) Saturday, Nov 23, 2024 1 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, Nov 23, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, Nov 23, 2024 6:30 am Australian Central Time Saturday, Nov 23, 2024 11:30 am

Where to watch Human vs Hamster?

Episode 1 of Human vs Hamster will premiere on MAX. The base subscription plan for MAZ comes with ads and costs $9.99 per month / $99.99 per year.

The fans who wish to get the ad-free experience can go with Max Ad-Free which costs $15.99 per month / $149.99 per year. The episodes will also air on The Magnolia Network for two consecutive Fridays: November 22 and 29.

The first season of the competition show is scheduled to have eight episodes. The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1 - Teachers vs Nurses

Episode 2 - Trivia Kings and Volunteer Queens

Episode 3 - Weekend Warriors and Theater Kids

Episode 4 - Wrestlers and Lawyers

Episode 5 - Rhode Island firefighters and New Jersey Firefighters

Episode 6 - Magicians and Dancers

Episode 7 - Flight Attendants and Tooth Fairies

Episode 8 - Caroling Elves and Christmas Candy Clerks

