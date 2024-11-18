Human vs. Hamster - Meet the hosts

Who is the ultimate champion—human or hamster? This question forms the basis of Human vs. Hamster, a new competition series debuting on November 21 on Max. Executive-produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the show features humans competing against what are described as the "world’s most remarkable" hamsters in a series of challenges.

Hosting the program are comedian Sarah Sherman and football commentator Kyle Brandt, who guide viewers through the competition's testing speed, strength, agility, and eating prowess.

Inside Human vs. Hamster: The hosts and the show

Sarah Sherman

Sarah Sherman performs her standup comedy routine during the THING Festival 2023 (Image via Getty)

Sarah Sherman, is a comedian, actress, and screenwriter, also known as Sarah Squirm. She became a featured player on Saturday Night Live in 2021, bringing her distinct approach to comedy to a national audience. Sherman’s background includes performing in the Chicago comedy scene, where she created the monthly show Helltrap Nightmare.

Her television credits extend beyond comedy. Sherman has written for shows such as The Eric Andre Show and appeared in projects like Jackass Forever.

On Human vs. Hamster, she contributes her comedic expertise to narrate the challenges and interact with contestants, providing insight into the competition.

Kyle Brandt

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt presents on stage during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 (Image via Getty)

Kyle Brandt is widely recognized for his role as a host on Good Morning Football on NFL Network. A graduate of Princeton University, Brandt began his career as an actor before transitioning into sports media.

He has hosted various programs, including The Jim Rome Show, and has appeared on television in roles such as Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

Brandt’s role on Human vs. Hamster involves narrating the competitions and interacting with contestants, bringing his experience in hosting and commentary to the series.

His background in sports allows him to analyze the physical challenges in the show, offering observations on the competition between humans and hamsters.

About the show

Human vs. Hamster is structured around a series of challenges designed to test participants’ speed, agility, and other abilities. The challenges are designed to reflect the strengths of humans and hamsters, offering opportunities for both to succeed.

The series trailer describes the competition as “a battle of the Titans,” with Sherman stating:

“Welcome to Human vs. Hamster. The ultimate test for declaring the ultimate species.”

Co-host Kyle Brandt refers to the hamster competitors as “ham-stars,” reflecting their significant role in the show. Each episode culminates in a feature called “The Cage,” a large-scale obstacle course where teams of humans and hamsters compete to escape first.

The structure of the competition allows for a direct comparison of skills, highlighting differences and similarities in performance. Brian Balthazar, introduced as a hamster enthusiast, provides additional commentary on the animals’ behaviors and characteristics.

For example, he notes that hamsters sweat through their feet, a fact shared during one of the episodes.

The addition of the hosts, Sarah Sherman and Kyle Brandt, gives a refreshing twist to the program because they already have expertise in comedy and sports commentary.

Witness the ultimate showdown between humans and hamsters as they go head-to-head in a series of thrilling challenges. Tune in to see which species will reign supreme in Human vs. Hamster, premiering on Max on November 21, only on Max.

