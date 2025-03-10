Gypsy Rose Blanchard debuted her new look, a bob haircut, on March 8 via Instagram. According to E! News, the 33-year-old has experimented with her looks multiple times. Last year, she dyed her hair blonde after separating from her ex-husband Ryan Anderson.

According to the media outlet, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's hair transformation comes almost two months after she gave birth to her daughter Aurora Urker. Her new look was shared on X by the user @PopBase. The tweet has now gone viral and received varied responses from netizens.

One netizen (@s4m31p4n) seemingly compared Gypsy Rose Blanchard to a Karen and jokingly asked for a manager.

"Can I speak to the manager," they commented.

Some netizens pointed out the rebrand of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. One netizen (@TheDejaKing) claimed she did not have "any good energy."

"Gypsy-Rose is experiencing the fastest public rebrand I’ve ever seen. America loves a redemption arc." A netizen wrote on X.

"I have this belief that if you kill someone and it was not “immediate-danger” self defense or by total accident — you’ll always be marked for life. You open up something inside yourself that can never be closed. Her eyes look dark and I don’t feel like she’s got any good energy." Another X user wrote.

"She's entering her karen era and nobody is here for it."

However, some netizens complimented Gypsy Rose Blanchard's new look. One netizen (@SickVictorianla) claimed she was a survivor and called out the haters.

"Good for her. She is a surviver. People love you only when you are a victim. If she had died they would be like 'omg poor her' but now she protected herself and is not a victim anymore people hate her. She was drugged and abused by her mother and she did everything to survive." A netizen wrote on X.

"A look that feels like the dawn of a new era—understated elegance with a touch of reinvention." Another X user wrote.

"Wow she looking so gorgeous in this look." Another netizen wrote.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gave birth to her daughter last year

Gypsy Rose with her fiancé Ken Urker. [Image via Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig]

According to E! News, Gypsy Rose and fiancé Ken Urker welcomed their first baby on December 28, 2024. On March 8, she gave an exclusive interview to the media outlet and shared that after the birth of her daughter, Aurora Urker, multiple people tried to invade their privacy and get a hold of her picture. She said:

"We have a child to protect and are trying to navigate our choices of parenthood on top of the stress of the public eye. For example, for the first few weeks after she was born, the public was trying to get a photo of her by any means. We are not posting her face on social media. We said that a long time ago."

She also shared that despite all the issues, they have a supportive social circle.

"We have a huge support circle, and I think that Aurora is going to have a great life growing up. It's just about allowing her to be herself," she said.

According to IMDb, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life is documented on the reality TV series, Gypsy Rose: Life after Lockup, and it is available for streaming on Lifetime website and app.

