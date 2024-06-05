Who is Mia Rose? All about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Sister

Mia Rose, born Mia Blanchard, is the half-sister of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. She is the daughter of Rod Blanchard and his second wife, Kristy Blanchard, born in 2001, making her about a decade younger than Gypsy. Mia has an older brother, Dylan, and is currently studying nursing in Louisiana.

Mia graduated from high school in 2019 and became a student at the University of Louisiana where she studied nursing. She graduated college in February 2022. Mia is an active member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority on campus.

Gypsy Rose, recently released from prison after serving eight years of a ten-year sentence, was convicted of second-degree murder for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee's murder. Her reintegrating into society after her release in late December 2023 will be the focus of the docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Mia and Gypsy's relationship

Despite being half-siblings, Mia and Gypsy share a unique sisterly bond. She often advocates for her sister, claiming that she deserved jail time for her mistake but also that her sentence was too long.

In The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a Lifetime documentary Mia said,

“I feel sorry Gypsy didn’t get the life that I got to live. I got to grow up with a loving father and a loving mother, I got to grow up going to school with my friends, hanging out with my friends, learning to do all these things and she never had that. That was taken away from her by her mother.”

Mia does not shy away from accepting that Gypsy deserved jail time for her crime but she also says how proud she is of her sister's growth since then. Mia said:

“I feel like Gypsy finally is finding herself, finding that independence. She’s made a lot of mistakes but she’s learning....Gypsy is always going to struggle with certain things, but she is growing into a beautiful woman that can own up to her stuff when she needs to....I am very proud of her.”

Gypsy had murdered her mother Dee Dee with her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, in 2015 at their Springfield home. Godejohn is serving a life sentence but Gypsy got parole after eight years.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got married in 2022 to Ryan Scott Anderson while she was still in prison. Mia Rose was initially not very supportive and said she wished her sister waited a little longer:

"I kind of wish she would have just waited so she can live at home with mom and dad. It would be easier for family time. It would be easier to create that bond with her that we were both robbed of, me and my brother. And it's just not going to be the same as if she would have been living at home."

After Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison, Mia posted a picture with her as their family welcomed her home after a long wait

Lifetime has brought us an eight-episode documentary that follows Gypsy Rose Blanchard's post-prison life as she transitions to freedom, re-establishs her familial ties and lives a married life with her spouse with whom she took her vows in 2022 while imprisoned. The series is titled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up and it aired on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.