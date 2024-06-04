Life After Lockup: Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard and what happened to her?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was like any other girl living in Springfield until she got involved in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy was born in 1991, and since then, she faced abuse and harassment under the care of her mother.

Gypsy's mother made up disabilities and illnesses for her in a severe case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. This led Gypsy to undergo unnecessary treatments and be confined to a wheelchair.

Ultimately, in 2015, out of rage and desperation to escape from her mother, Gypsy, with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, planned to murder Dee Dee. Gypsy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for ten years.

In 2023, she got a Parole and now has begun to rebuild her life. Lifetime has made a show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, that shows the sufferings, joy, wishes, and the current life of Gypsy Rose.

What happened to Gypsy Rose

Early Life

Gypsy Rose was born to Clauddine, aka Dee Dee Blanchard, and Rod Blanchard. Her mother completely overshadowed her childhood, always trying to portray Gypsy as a disabled kid with numerous illnesses.

Dee Dee made Gypsy go through treatments for dystrophy, leukemia, and cognitive impairments, knowing the fact that Gypsy is absolutely fine. She was kept under strict control and physically abused by her mother.

The family relocated to Missouri after Hurricane Katrina. Dee Dee continued to exploit her daughter to gain sympathy and financial support from the community. Gypsy even received an award from the Oley Foundation in 2007, and they became local celebrities in the community. But behind the facade of a strong mother-daughter duo, it was a prison of control and misery for Rose.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Image via Youtube / Lifetime)

The Escape

As Gypsy grew older, she started finding ways to escape her mother. In 2012, she connected online with Nicholas Godejohn, a young man from Wisconsin with a criminal record and mental health issues. Together, they both planned Dee Dee's murder in order to set Gypsy free of her control.

On June 10, 2015, Nicholas traveled to Springfield and stabbed Dee Dee to death with the help of Gypsy. Both of them fled to Wisconsin but were caught soon after the body was discovered. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, whereas Nicholas was sentenced to Life without parole.

Life After Release

Gypsy was released on December 28, 2023, and quickly became a public figure with her interviews and the announcement of her e-book Released: Conversations on The Eve of Freedom in January 2024. Following this, Gypsy also filmed a docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up with Anderson (her ex-husband), which premiered on Lifetime.

She has been partially active on social media platforms, as she deleted and then reactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts. In March 2024, she announced her separation from Anderson and moved back to her parents' place. She has reportedly been with Ken Urker since the end of April 2024.

Gypsy Rose continues to rebuild her life and will also appear in the fifth season of the Hulu reality show The Kardashians. Her story is an ideal example of resilience and determination to start from scratch.