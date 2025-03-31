Christian Fuhr's crimes: A complete timeline of events

Christian Fuhr, a resident of Whitehall, Ohio, was charged with the murders of three women, Shawna L. Sowers, Lisa A. Crow, and Kimberly Rodgers, committed in November 2001. All three of his victims were s*x workers with whom Fuhr had relationships, following his separation from his wife.

Christian had been married to a woman named Terri Byers and had a son. However, around 19 months after they got married, the two separated, following which Fuhr began having relationships with s*x workers.

Season 10 episode 2 of Evil Lives Here explored the crimes committed by Christian Fuhr in its latest episode titled He Got Into My Soul. The episode was aired on Investigation Discovery on March 30, 2025, and its official synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

"Christian Fuhr receives a life sentence, and his girlfriend, Ammie Turos, believes he is innocent."

The list of crimes committed by Christian Fuhr

Christian was a tree cutter living in a trailer truck in Whitehall, Ohio (Image via Pexels)

Murderpedia reported that Christian Fuhr lived in a trailer park around Whitehall, Ohio, with his wife Terri Byers and their son. However, 19 months after Christian and Terri got married, the two separated, and she got custody of their son. Soon after the separation, Christian had multiple relationships with s*x workers.

The body of a 29-year-old s*x worker named Kimberly Rodgers was found in a cornfield on November 7, 2001. She had been strangled to death. The body of another s*x worker, 30-year-old Shawna Sowers, was found in a construction site on November 11, 2001. Autopsy revealed that Shawna had a broken neck, which was believed to have been the cause of her death.

Four days later, the police discovered the body of a third s*x worker, 36-year-old Lisa Crow, inside a dumpster. Lisa had been killed on Thanksgiving Day, and her cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Investigation into the murders committed by Christian Fuhr

Investigators discovered that Christian had relations with se* workers (Image via Pexels)

Since the crimes had generated a lot of media and public interest, the Columbus Police Department reached out to the FBI to assist in the investigation. The police began suspecting Christian Fuhr as the killer when they found an abandoned pickup truck near where Lisa's body had been found.

Murderpedia reported that the pickup truck had a flat tire and was parked next to a dumpster. Upon investigation, police found out that the truck belonged to Christian's boss and that he had borrowed it one day before Thanksgiving.

While Christian denied the allegations, police kept him under surveillance and discovered that he was a regular drug user who visited s*x workers often. His ex-wife also told them that Christian Fuhr regularly used cocaine. She also revealed that he had pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence in 2000 and that he had been in prison for possession of stolen property.

Christian had a history of drug abuse (Image via Pexels)

Authorities suspected that the Fuhr drugged and r*ped the victims before strangulating them to death. Christian Fuhr was arrested on November 28, 2001, when Christian Fuhr, but he was released as the police didn't have any concrete evidence against him. One of Christian's neighbours, Thomas Ward, said that after his release, he boasted that he was no longer a suspect in the killings of the three women.

The police returned with an arrest warrant and took Christian into custody on November 29, 2001. They had found DNA and fingerprints matching Christian's at the crime scene.

Christian was found guilty of the murders of Shawna L. Sowers, Lisa A. Crow, and Kimberly Rodgers. He faced multiple murder charges and the death penalty. However, he agreed to the prosecutors' plea deal and pleaded guilty to the murders of all three women. He admitted to having beaten and strangled Shawna, Lisa, and Kimberly.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on November 9, 2002, and is currently serving his sentence at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

