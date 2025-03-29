Where is Ammie Turos now? Details explored ahead of Evil Lives Here on ID

Investigation Discovery’s Evil Lives Here: He Got Into My Soul brings to us Ammie Turos' story, as she opens up about her time with convicted murderer Christian, and how she has been coping with the truth.

Ad

In November 2001, investigators discovered the bodies of three women who were strangled to death. Christian Fuhr, Turos' then-boyfriend was the prime suspect in the case, who later pleaded guilty to all the murders and has been in prison ever since. However, for Turos, it was unbelievable that Fuhr had committed those murders.

It took a long time to believe that the man she loved and was with for so long had committed those heinous crimes. Investigation Discovery’s Evil Lives Here: He Got Into My Soul brings to us the story of Ammie Turos and how she has managed to cope with this truth that shattered her world. She now resides in Ohio, living a quiet life.

Ad

Trending

Who is Ammie Turos?

Ad

Ammie Turos is the ex-partner of Christian Fuhr whom she met at a local bar after a friend introduced them to each other. They soon started dating, and she said that he was always good with her throughout the three months that they were together.

However, he would sometimes disappear on certain nights, and when she would ask him about it, he always made excuses. Ammie did not think much of it and let it go.

Ad

On November 2001, Christian was supposed to spend Thanksgiving with Ammie and her father, but he never showed up. She did not hear from him until around 6 am the next day. He had called to ask her if she could pick him up because he had a flat tire.

However, Ammie did not go and it was this car with the flat tire that later led the police to Christian. The car belonged to Christian’s boss and he had abandoned it close to where he left his third victim, Lisa Crow, whose body was discovered the next morning.

Ad

Christian's first two victims were found on November 7 and November 18, and his third victim was discovered on November 22, 2001.

Ad

When Christian was arrested, Ammie refused to believe that he was responsible for the murders and even stated that she felt the authorities had the wrong person. Even after Christian himself pleaded guilty and went to prison, Ammie Turos thought he was innocent.

Turos was willing to wait for him after he was sentenced for his crimes, completely convinced that the man she loved could not possibly have committed those murders.

Ad

It was only after years that she began realizing that the accusations against him were all true and then she became worried about whether her life had also been in danger all along, or whether she was someone he did not want to murder and hence, was with her.

Even after Christian went to prison, Ammie stayed in touch with him. She never dated anyone else in the meantime and they exchanged letters constantly.

Ad

She shares in the ID documentary that she carried a lot of guilt for not believing that he was the murderer and choosing to support him. Ammie Turos currently lives in Blacklick, Ohio, trying to move on with her life.

Evil Lives Here on ID explores this case in further detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback