American singer Chappell Roan recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on March 26, 2025, where she claimed that someone not liking Beyoncé was a turn-off for her. Roan said this in reply to host Alexandra Cooper's question about a major turn-off in a potential partner.

"I think their music taste says a lot... Like if someone doesn't like Beyoncé, that says a lot more than what I need (to know). You know what I mean," Chappell Roan remarked.

On the same day, X user @ChappellRoanNow shared the clip from the podcast interview, highlighting the segment where Roan mentioned Beyoncé

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising Roan's honesty while others criticized her mention of the veteran pop star. One user noted how Roan had been facing backlash from the Beyhive (Beyoncé fans) when it was speculated she had talked about Cowboy Carter in a negative light.

"But beyhive was dragging her?" the X user remarked.

"The way all the beyhive attacked her," another user commented.

Some speculated that Roan mentioned the 43-year-old singer as a strategic move to improve her public image.

"Not her trying to save her career," one netizen wrote.

"Shes pandering now that she is flopping," another netizen added.

However, many defended Chappell Roan, agreeing with her sentiment.

"And she’s right like who doesn’t listen to at least one Beyoncé song like??" one fan argued.

"OMG LEMME GO STREAM HER," another X user stated.

"I strongly believe those who don’t like Beyoncé are stuck with the image of her in her 'Single Ladies' era and have not listened to her ever since," a netizen noted.

Chappell Roan shares details about her relationship on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Chappell Roan at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

In her Call Her Daddy podcast interview, Chappell Roan also revealed that she was in a serious relationship, sharing insights into her love life. Ironically, Roan’s relationship status came up when she was discussing the benefits of staying single.

During the discussion, when host Alex Cooper asked if the singer was currently single, Roan admitted that she had been dating someone for the past six months.

"It’s serious... I’m very in love, but I am pro-single," Roan confirmed.

She then explained how her experience with singlehood helped her develop the confidence and self-assurance to move into a relationship.

"Everyone should be single… Find out for yourself if you can 100% be okay alone before you date. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single, and I know that I’ll be okay, and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone," Roan added.

While talking to Cooper, Roan also revealed that a mutual friend initially introduced her to her partner, but the singer was the one who made the first move. For Roan, this relationship wasn't new because her significant other was someone she had previously dated before her career skyrocketed.

"I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up... I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I got, like, blew up," Roan explained.

However, while Roan embraced her present relationship, she also admitted that she would have remained single if she had to date someone new. She added, “I think it would actually be a nightmare,” expressing concerns about trust.

"I think I would be so single right now because you’re terrified of their intentions... any new person that I’m texting, I’m like, ‘I’m assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else,'” Roan said.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter recently released a single titled The Giver on March 13, 2025, and is now busy with promotional work for her music.

