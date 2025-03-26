"In conclusion Beyonce was ended" — Fans react as Chappell Roan becomes 1st female to break Billboard’s Hot Country Songs record after Beyonce

Chappell Roan's recently released track The Giver has debuted at the top of the Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The track, which is also reportedly her first song in the country music genre, was dropped on Thursday, March 13, 2025, through Amusement and Island Records.

Ad

The 27-year-old singer has become the first female singer to make it to the list since Beyoncé achieved this spot with her song Texas Hold 'Em last year in February. Billboard has further stated that Chappell is the third woman to debut on top of the chart with her first music in this genre.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned list includes Beyoncé and Bebe Rexha with her 2017 song Meant To Be. The recent news about Chappell's achievement has amassed massive reactions online. An X user (@supernutsurals) tweeted:

"In conclusion Beyoncé was ended."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"Awwww It’s always great to see more women breaking through in country music."

"Oo She's givin' Beyonce a competition now 👀," wrote another one.

"The way Chappell keeps leveling up—love to see it!" exclaimed a netizen.

A lot of other netizens appreciated Chappell Roan. A user commented on X:

"She's making history one hit at a time no stopping her now."

Ad

"Queens supporting queens in country music 👑," added a tweet.

"First Beyoncé now Chappell Roan women redefining country music," stated a netizen.

"I have such a special place in my heart for country music" - said Chappell Roan about her first country song

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Chappell Roan revealed the release date of The Giver, which was set to release on March 13 at 8 pm ET. The news was revealed through an Instagram post. The post included a photo of Roan in a construction gear along with a caption which read how much she liked country music. In the caption of the post, Roan wrote:

Ad

"I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars."

She added:

"The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall."

Ad

Ad

The singer revealed that she was previously asked if she was making a country album. She, however, also said that she was making music only to make her happy. The Giver was her latest release after she dropped her last single Good Luck, Babe!, which was dropped in April 2024.

Chappell Roan first performed her latest song when she made her debut musical appearance at Saturday Night Live on November 2, 2024. The song further made it to several other charts in countries like Austria, Australia, Canada, Greece, New Zealand, Switzerland, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback