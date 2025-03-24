5 big moments from this week's SNL (March 22, 2025)

The March 22, 2025, broadcast of SNL did not deliver a fresh episode but instead revisited a notable installment from its holiday archive. NBC aired a rerun of the December 21, 2024, episode, featuring Martin Short as host and Hozier as the musical guest, marking the 978th episode and the 10th of SNL’s milestone 50th season. This re-aired episode spotlighted Short’s induction into the Five-Timers Club.

The holiday-themed show saw Short perform in standout sketches such as Christmas Airport Parade and Peanuts Christmas, with several celebrity cameos, including Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, contributing to the festive spirit.

The Weekend Update segment featured the annual joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che, with Johansson making a surprise appearance. Hozier, making his second musical appearance on SNL, performed Too Sweet and a cover of Fairytale of New York.

Saturday Night Live will return with new episodes on March 29, 2025, launching a stretch of fresh content with upcoming hosts Mikey Madison, Jack Black, and Jon Hamm.

5 key moments from this week's SNL (March 22, 2025) explored

1) Martin Short joins the Five-Timers Club

The March 22, 2025, episode of SNL saw a rebroadcast of the December 21, 2024, holiday special where Martin Short officially joined the show's celebrated Five-Timers Club. The cold open featured a lineup of familiar faces welcoming Short, including Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, and John Mulaney.

This marks Short’s fifth time hosting SNL, becoming the sixth former cast member to earn this distinction. During the induction sketch, Hanks humorously noted that the club was created in 1990 as “an ingeniously lazy way to avoid writing a monologue.”

Fallon presented Short with a jacket labeled as “a women’s small,” a gag that resulted in an unscripted moment where Short struggled to fit into it.

2) Star-packed sketches and cameos dominate

Throughout the episode, SNL delivered sketches filled with notable cameos. In Christmas Airport Parade, Tom Hanks reprised his role as Captain Sully while Paul Rudd and Dana Carvey appeared in the Sábado Gigante Christmas Special, per NBC.com, December 22, 2024.

Melissa McCarthy brought physical comedy to Parking Lot Altercation, while Scarlett Johansson participated in the Weekend Update segment. Emma Stone, John Mulaney, and Jimmy Fallon also made appearances during the cold open.

3) Festive sketches highlight holiday chaos

The holiday episode of SNL included several Christmas-themed sketches. In Christmas Airport Parade, airport workers dealt with the chaos of holiday travel, featuring recurring characters like a TSA agent who delivers repetitive instructions and a nervous traveler played by Andrew Dismukes.

The Peanuts Christmas sketch brought the SNL cast into the world of the beloved comic strip, with Martin Short playing an intense drama teacher critiquing their dance routines. Meanwhile, An Act of Kindness explored the unintended consequences of holiday charity.

4) Hozier’s musical performances

Hozier made his second musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, performing two songs. He first delivered Too Sweet from his album Unreal Unearth: Unending, followed by a cover of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York. Hozier’s soulful performances provided a musical contrast to the comedic sketches.

5) Weekend Update closes the year with tradition

In the Weekend Update segment, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che returned for their annual holiday joke swap, a tradition that sees them deliver jokes written by each other without prior review. Scarlett Johansson joined as a surprise guest, reacting live to jokes directed at her husband, Jost. The segment also featured Bowen Yang playing a drone that discusses New Jersey’s new drone laws.

Following this rerun, Saturday Night Live will return with new episodes starting March 29, 2025, as per NBC.com, March 19, 2025.

