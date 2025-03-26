What is "pro single"? Chappell Roan reveals she has been in a "serious" relationship for the past 6 months

Chappell Roan recently joined podcaster Alex Cooper on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, which aired on March 26, 2025. Over the 1-hour-and-23-minute interview, the Grammy-winning singer and Cooper discussed several topics, including Roan's career, fame, upcoming music, sexuality and relationship status.

During the interview, Chappell Roan revealed that she had been in a "serious" relationship for the last six months. This revelation came after Cooper asked her if she was single, to which Roan replied, "no."

Following this, Cooper asked Roan about the duration of the relationship, with the singer replying, "six months."

When the host asked her if the relationship was "casual," a nod to Chappell Roan's song from her LP, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, the singer replied:

“No, it’s serious. I’m very in love, but I am pro single. Everyone should be single, I’m serious."

"Pro single" is a term that advocates for people who choose to be single instead of entering a relationship. According to a June 2023 article on Psychology Today, about 30 percent of adults in America are single.

In her interview, Chappell Roan elaborated on the advantages of being single, adding that she had "a great time" when she was single, which helped her enjoy herself in the relationship.

"Be single. Stop dating. Be single. Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can a hundred percent be okay alone before you date. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single and I know that I’ll be okay and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone.”

Chappell Roan revealed she got into the relationship before she "blew up"

During her interview with Alex Cooper, Chappell Roan revealed that she met her partner through a friend, adding that she made the first move.

She also said that she got into the relationship before she "blew up," continuing that her newfound fame left her feeling scared of meeting anyone new for fear of being used.

“I’m usually the one who makes, like in every circumstance, I make the first move. I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up. I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I got, like blew up, so I’m not sure how I would date now. I think it would actually be a nightmare," she said.

Chappell Roan continued:

"I think I would be so single right now because you’re terrified of their intentions. I’m scared. I’m scared. I don’t trust anyone. I just think in my head, I’m like, any new person that I’m texting, I’m like, ‘I’m assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer said that people expected her "to play by different rules" because she was gay.

She added that they wanted her to be more "politically correct" or "knowledgeable" about various sensitive topics because of her sexuality, which led to her being asked "a lot of f**king crazy questions" that her peers never faced.

Chappell Roan said that while she tried to know everything she could, she admitted that she didn't know everything about being a woman, drag culture, or fashion, continuing that it seemed exhausting to try to "do it all."

Chappell Roan claimed people were "scared of her" after she called out inappropriate behaviour from fans

During her interview, Chappell Roan said that people have stopped approaching her on the streets after she called out fans for violating boundaries in a series of TikTok videos and Instagram posts in August 2024.

In one Instagram post at the time, the Pink Pony Club singer expressed her desire to "draw lines and set boundaries" after encountering many “nonconsensual physical and social interactions” after she became famous.

In the podcast, Chappell Roan claimed that people seemed to be scared of her since she publicly condemned being approached in public. She added that her other artist friends also feel safer when they're with her as no one approaches them.

“I think people are scared of me. I think I made a big enough deal about not talking to me that people do not talk to me. That’s, I think, the truth of it all, and I’ve been with people, like friends who are artists, and when they’re with me, they’re like, ‘It’s a force field around us. People don’t come up to me if I’m with you.’"

The singer said she often told her artist friends to stand up for themselves and tell people, "Don’t touch me, don’t touch me. Don’t look at me, don’t touch me. I don’t know who you are" to stop being bothered.

Chappell Roan continued that while she was not "complaining about success," she wanted to call out "creepy behavior," acknowledging that her initial videos and posts might have hurt people who felt like she was "disrespecting" them.

“I’m not complaining about success. I’m just complaining about creepy behavior. I love admiration. Everyone loves admiration. I just don’t want you to interrupt me when I’m having a fight with my girlfriend. Don’t be like, ‘Can I get a photo?’ when I’m crying, talking to my girlfriend? That’s f**king crazy.”

During the interview, Chappell Roan also teased new music, adding that her recent country single, The Giver, was "not the only song" she had worked on.

According to Billboard, the song debuted on Billboard Hot Country Songs at No. 1 and currently holds the No. 5 spot on the Hot 100 chart.

