"I’m not complaining about success": Chappell Roan claims what bothers her about her fans' "creepy behaviour"

Chappell Roan addressed the behavior of her fans on certain occasions as she spoke on the podcast Call Her Daddy on March 26, 2025. The singer said during her interview with Alex Cooper that the relationship with her fans is not like it used to be due to her rules of having a private space and maintaining boundaries in public places.

Chappell Roan claimed that people are scared of her since she has been open about the fact that the public should avoid talking to her. She said that this is the truth about her life and continued:

“I’ve been with people, like friends who are artists, and when they’re with me, they’re like, ‘It’s a force field around us. People don’t come up to me if I’m with you.’ “

Chappell Roan further stated that she responds by telling those people that they had also repeatedly told her not to touch them in any manner. She said that she simply tells such individuals that she does not know them at all, and they don’t trouble her anymore.

The Grammy Award nominee claimed that her response also makes people feel like she is not showing any respect to them, and that she cannot speak to them in such a manner. Roan also mentioned:

“I’m not complaining about success. I’m just complaining about creepy behavior. I love admiration. Everyone loves admiration. I just don’t want you to interrupt me when I’m having a fight with my girlfriend. Don’t be like, ‘Can I get a photo?’ when I’m crying, talking to my girlfriend? That’s f*cking crazy.”

Chappell Roan opened up about her fans’ expectations in the podcast

In the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, Chappell Roan spoke up about how people have avoided speaking to her in public places, and it has been tough to deal with a few fans who expect her to have complete knowledge about everything.

Chappell also mentioned that people want her to be different than how she is in real life and opened up on the questions that are frequently asked by her fans, alongside the possible reasons why it happens to her. She referred to the same by saying:

“I get asked a lot of f*cking crazy questions that a lot of my peers would not get asked. And that’s because I’m gay and that’s because I have my opinions, but that doesn’t mean I’m completely like, I don’t know everything about every topic I have opinions on, like being gay.”

Roan claimed she does not have the answer to most of the questions and attempts to know as much as possible about everything. She seemingly spoke to the fans who came to her with various questions, as she said:

“When I don’t answer a question correctly or I don’t acknowledge one community, it’s like, how can I do it all? How can these girls tour, write, perform, interview, sleep, eat and workout? And how can they do all and lead a team and be a boss and pay people and be like f*cking so politically educated.”

Chappell Roan’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, came out in 2023 and grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200. She additionally made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live last year.

