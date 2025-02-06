Who designed Teddy Swims’ Grammys outfit? Stylist issues apology for supposed imitation of fashion label Windowsen’s work

Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims' stylist, Christian Stroble, is facing backlash after Windowsen, a fashion label by designer Sensen Lii, accused him of plagiarizing their design and creating Swims' Grammy outfit.

According to his website, Christian Stroble is a costume designer, fashion stylist, and editor with more than a decade of experience in the fashion industry. He has worked with Daniel Levy, Lenny Kravitz, Rami Malek, Jodie Comer, and others. He has also styled for Vogue, GQ, and Harper's Bazaar.

Teddy Swims was nominated for Best New Artist at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 3. On February 4, Windowsen posted a side-by-side comparison of Swims' outfit and their design on Instagram.

The label also accused Christian Stroble of contacting them last month and requesting a collaboration. Windowsen told Stroble it was a couture piece for Chinese artist Silence Wang and could not be replicated.

On February 5, Stroble posted a public apology on his Instagram. He explained that a local artist in Los Angeles created the outfit. However, he failed to check the design and the references he gave to the artist, which is why the outfit ended up "mirroring" Windowsen's design.

More about the Grammy-nominated artist Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims was nominated for Best New Artist at the 67th Grammy Awards alongside Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, and Benson Boone.

In an interview with Billboard on January 28, Swims praised his fellow nominees, saying it is "the best year for new artists." He said:

"I say this everywhere I get asked about this: I think this is the best year for new artists ever. I’m so lucky to be a part of this conversation with some of these incredible artists who are absolutely legacy artists. I don’t think any of these people are flashes in the pan."

Teddy Swims' recent album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), performed well, ranking first in Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. His hit song, Lose Control, from his album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), stayed number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a week in March 2024.

In an interview with NME in August 2024, the singer revealed how he knew his song Lose Control would change his life. He also shared how he felt he was honest while working on it. He said:

"The thing was, after we got it done, we knew it was going to change my life. I didn’t know it was going to change it like this. I didn’t know it was going to be this, but I knew it was going to work. But I think it was the first time that I felt honest."

Although Teddy Swims lost his first Grammy to Chappell Roan, he is nominated at the 2025 BRIT Awards for International Song of the Year for Lose Control.

The BRIT Awards will be held on March 1, 2025, at the O2 Arena in London. Television personality and comedian Jack Whitehall will host the event, which will air on ITV and be streamed on YouTube.

