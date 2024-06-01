American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims spoke to NME in an interview, and opened up about Will Smith, whom he also considered his "hero." In the interview, which was published on June 1, Swims talked about his experience of working with Smith on a song. He said—

"He’s the sweetest guy ever."

While not much information was revealed by Swims, he gave a teaser of an upcoming project featuring Will Smith and said—

"I was at his house and trying to FaceTime my mom because she loves him. She didn’t answer but he gave me his number and, the next morning, he texted at 8am saying I could put us all in a group chat."

The 31-year-old singer began his career by making covers on YouTube. It was his third EP Tough Love, which was dropped in 2022, that gained him recognition.

Teddy Swims spoke about his experience of working with Will Smith

In the interview with NME at the BBC Radio One Big Weekend in Luton, Teddy Swims stated that he loved working with Will Smith. Although, he couldn't reveal a lot about his project. He said—

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with it and can’t confirm anything, but just being with him and learning knowledge and wisdom from someone who’s been through it all was crazy."

In the interview, the singer further talked about his 2023 hit single Lose Control. The song has topped the US Billboard Hot 100 also. According to Teddy Swims, he already was sure that the song was going to be a massive success.

He further added that he felt that the song was special the moment it was written. Swims additionally said—

"I knew that the song was going to be what it was and I had never felt that way before about anything I did."

He further explained that this track's success taught him to trust his gut. The Devil In A Dress artist spoke about his fans in the UK, and described them as "the people who love me first and the most." He continued—

"I love it here, this is home."

The singer's debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) was released in 2023, and it was quite a successful project as well. It secured 17th rank on the US Billboard Hot 100. He had released several other singles including Blinding Nights, What's Going On, You're Still The One, and Till I Change Your Mind.

Swims expressed his love for music in the current interview and previous ones as well

In the interview with NME, Teddy Swims spoke about his desire to travel the world. He explained that he would love to "trauma dump on a bunch of strangers every evening all across the world."

The singer added:

"Also, I think I give people a safe place to dump too and it’s been such a justifying thing to be able to come out and do that and meet people who are going through similar situations and feel the same things as me."

Teddy Swims continued by stating that he made friends in all the places that he visited. Talking about his background, before gaining recognition, Swims was a part of multiple metalcore bands. He told NME about his first band Heroic Bear, which he was a part of while in high school. He then jokingly said,

"We were so bad, but you can hear me singing and screaming in that."

After describing Will Smith as his hero, he gave the same title to comedian and actor Dave Chappelle. According to Swims, attending his Grammy afterparty was "surreal." He then explained the ambiance of the afterparty where Dave was conducting an open jam. Upon being asked about the future, Teddy Swims stated that he wished to be like Stevie Wonder someday.

In a podcast with Lewis Howes in episode 1611, Swims shed light on his debut album. In the podcast description, the album has been described to be a bunch of songs that can lead the way to "self-discovery and emotional healing."

In the podcast, he further revealed that he rehearsed a lot to get a better voice and has tried multiple genres as well to understand what suited him better. In the current interview with NME, he talked about his first album too. Teddy Swims talked about his toxic relationship then, which eventually prompted him to come up with the debut album.