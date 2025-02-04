“That thing was extremely restricting” — Benson Boone apologizes for adjusting his costume during Grammys performance

Former American Idol participant Benson Boone apologized via his Instagram stories for adjusting his baby blue sequinned jumpsuit while performing Beautiful Things at the 67th Grammy Awards.

The singer-songwriter made his Grammy debut on February 2. The clip of Boone's performance quickly went viral, and netizens started discussing his performance, in which the singer jumped off a piano and did multiple flips.

Benson Boone wrote in his Instagram story on the following day of his viral performance:

"Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight. That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas."

The 22-year-old singer was nominated for Best New Artist alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims. Chappell Roan won the award.

Who is Benson Boone?

Boone grew up in Monroe, Washington. In a 2023 interview with MTV Asia, he told the network that he accidentally discovered he could sing when the singer in his high school band quit the day before a performance.

Although he was a piano player, he stepped up and sang. In the interview, Boone called that revelation "the best feeling" in his life.

"I started singing, and my voice came out of me, and it was like I unlocked something I didn’t know I had. It was like the best feeling of my life."

Benson Boone auditioned for the hit show American Idol in 2021. Although judge Katy Perry expected him to win, the singer left the show after getting into the Top 24 contestants.

In an interview with American Songwriter in September 2024, Boone revealed why he decided to leave. The singer said he wanted to create his own identity as a musician and didn't want the label of being a singer from American Idol. He said,

"I decided that I wanted to do music. I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That’s where he comes from.’ No. I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits, and they love my music. That’s why I quit. I just didn’t want that label on me."

According to Men's Health, the singer focused on TikTok after quitting the show. He eventually caught the eye of Dan Reynolds, the lead vocalist and founder of Imagine Dragons. Reynolds signed him up for his label, Night Street Records.

Boone's first song, Ghost Town, performed well as it entered the Billboard Top 100 chart. His breakthrough song, however, was Beautiful Things from his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, released in April 2024.

The song has garnered 1.7 billion streams on Spotify and gained the number 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Last year, Benson Boone opened for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in London and went on his album tour.

Last year, the 22-year-old made headlines for his VMA performance when he backflipped from a piano before hitting the high note of his song Beautiful Things.

In his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he revealed that he started flipping at the age of three after being influenced by his father.

According to Genius, Boone's upcoming album BB2* will be released in 2025.

