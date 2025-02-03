"Reheated some of harry styles nachos" - Netizens react to Benson Boone performing 'Beautiful Things' at the Grammys

American singer and songwriter Benson Boone wowed the audience with his live performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Ahead of the ceremony, the singer walked the red carpet wearing a loose gray Dolce & Gabbana suit paired with an Omega watch and David Yurman jewelry. Later in the evening, Boone performed his hit Beautiful Things during the ceremony.

As clips from the gala went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

"Reheated some of harry styles nachos."

More reactions on X read:

"HELLO COSTUME CHANGE? HE ATE THIS PERFORMANCE!" one wrote.

"ok that performance was kinda (fire emoji) NGL," another reacted.

"Ugh he is serving sexy," a fan added.

Others continued to compare him to former One Direction singer, Harry Styles.

"Bro loves his backflips," one joked.

"is this harry styles? #GRAMMYs," another added.

"harry come back the kids are stealing your nachos," a user commented.

Benson Boone was nominated for Best New Artist at 2025 Grammys

In addition to being a first-time performer at the 2025 Grammys, Benson Boone was also nominated for Best New Artist along with Doechii, Chappell Roan, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, and RAYE. Roan eventually won in the category.

Talking to People magazine on the red carpet ahead of the gala, Benson Boone elaborated on his excitement, saying:

"I'm doing really good. As you can tell there's a lot of energy flowing through my body right now," adding, "This is very crazy for me. There's a lot of cool people here. I'm really excited to perform. I'm kind of like... cr*pping my pants right now."

During his performance, Boone did his signature backflip, this time jumping off of a grand piano. The Ghost Town artist has been doing his trademark move across most of his performances. This included the time he opened for the London leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and his recent headlining Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour.

According to Teen Vogue, Benson Boone first did an acrobatic flip while on American Idol season 19. Following his audition, judge Katy Perry told him:

"I see you winning American Idol if you want to."

This prompted the singer to perform a handspring in celebration.

On Saturday, during the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton, Benson Boone backflipped on stage in a black lace and lycra jumpsuit.

Talking to Billboard ahead of the Grammys ceremony, the singer was asked how long it took him to perfect the move, to which Boone replied:

"It was really just one shot. It was during a show and I didn't really practice it before. I'm not much of a rehaersing guy. I went for it, and it went well."

He added:

"When you're on stage, when you have a crowd that's just screaming at everything you do, you can't really feel like you fail."

Beautiful Things was the lead single from his debut studio album, Fireworks & Rollerblades (2024). It peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The album reached the sixth position on the US Billboard 200.

The 2025 Grammys were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They can be streamed via CBS and Paramount+.

