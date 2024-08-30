"Very classy. Very presidential" — Internet reacts to Kamala Harris saying "next question, please" to Trump questioning her Black identity

On August 29, 2024, US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris appeared for her first sit-down interview with CNN. During the interview, which was taped in Savannah, Georgia, host Dana Bash asked Harris a series of poignant questions, including one about Republican nominee Donald Trump questioning her racial identity at the NABJ convention on July 31.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said during his panel at the convention (per CNN).

When Bash asked Harris if she had any thoughts about Trump's comment, the VP brushed it off, calling it the "same old, tired playbook" and requested "next question, please."

Many praised Harris's succinct answer on social media, with one person tweeting a variation of the viral "very demure, very mindful" meme.

Others applauded Kamala Harris for her response, adding her answer controlled the narrative "with grace and focus."

"Well done. Don't even dignify that with a response. Shows you controlling the narrative instead of Bash or Trump," one person said.

"Deflecting hate with grace and focus. Well said!" another person said.

"Donald Trump already dug his hole with that. Why does she need to elaborate on his vile racism?" one person questioned.

"She toast! Trump Team can learn a lot from this interview," another user wrote.

However, MAGA supporters bashed Kamala Harris for her remarks.

"Hahahahha. She can’t even answer that with a rebuttal. Pathetic. #Trump2024," one person said.

"She actually said “next question please.” She’s bombing this “interview” so badly," another person said.

"Kamala won’t even state her own race She’s INDIAN! What a shame," one person said.

"Couldn’t even answer the softball question Kamala is a disaster," another person said.

Kamala Harris answered questions about her Day One plan, climate crisis and fracking policies

On August 29, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz sat with CNN's Dana Bash for their first-ever sit-down interview since being elected the Democratic presidential nominee and VP nominee.

When asked what her "Day One" agenda as president would be, Harris replied that she would want to implement an "opportunity economy" to combat the economic crisis.

“Prices, in particular for groceries, are still too high. The American people know it. I know it. Which is why my agenda includes what we need to do to bring down the price of groceries — for example, dealing with an issue like price gouging," she said.

Kamala Harris also added that her values haven't changed since 2019, continuing to advocate for policies to combat the climate crisis. She also reiterated her stance on fracking, a value she held since her 2020 vice presidential debate, adding she would not implement a ban on fracking if elected president.

Kamala Harris also talked about illegal immigrants, adding that there should be consequences for people who cross the border unlawfully. Elsewhere in the interview, she also said she would like to nominate a Republican to her Cabinet to benefit the American people.

Kamala Harris also addressed the people of Savannah at a campaign rally on August 29, as she gears up for the election on November 5.

