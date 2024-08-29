"She's a person of color" - Jermaine Dupri endorses Kamala Harris for president defends her against "not black" claims

Jermaine Dupri shows support for Democratic Party Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Rapper and Producer Jermaine Dupri shared a video on Instagram on August 22 responding to fans comment on Kamala Harris that she's "not black."

While endorsing the current Vice President, Dupri said,

"She's a person of color, alright. So let's just say that. People of color, to get in the position that she's in now is not no easy feat, and it's not something that America thought they'd ever see. Y'all ain't gotta say she's Black. She's a person of color. Brown, tan whatever the f**k y'all wanna call it that saying she's not Black."

Dupri said that people never thought they'd see a woman of color in the position to become the President of the United States. Dupri also added that he supports Harris not because she's a person of color but because he believes she's the best candidate.

What is Kamala Harris ethnicity?

Kamala Harris is the United States' first Black-South-Asian-multiracial-female-vice-president. While Kamala's father is Black from Jamaica, her mother is from South India. Harris has often spoken publicly about growing up with her Indian heritage and has visited the country often.

As she took the stage during the DNC on August 19, Kamala Harris indirectly spoke about her Indian background saying,

"My mother was a brilliant, five-foot tall, brown woman with an accent, and as the eldest child, I saw how the world would sometimes treat her."

This isn't the first time Harris' race has been questioned. The audience and many political figures have previously questioned her and been confused about her multicultural ethnicity. Former U.S President Donald Trump, during the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on July 24, said,

"I don't know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know - is she Indian? Or is she Black?"

As a response, Kamala Harris, during a Texas rally in July 2024, questioned Trump's understanding of race and claimed that "America deserves better."

"This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journlists. And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect."

During a press briefing held by the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, while responding to Donald Trump's comments on Harris' race, questioned the former President's right to question someone's Blackness. Karine also acknowledged Trump's "long and ugly history of racism," and congressman Ritchie Torress of New York described Trump as a "relic of a racist past."

