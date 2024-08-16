Fact Check: Is the MAGA Crunch cereal real or fake? Donald Trump-inspired breakfast leaves the internet in disbelief

Earlier this week, an image arose on social media showing a Trump-inspired breakfast cereal called “Donalds MAGA Crunch.” While people online initially expressed their doubts about the authenticity of the product, it has turned out to be real and has an entire website dedicated to it.

The red, white, and blue box of Donald’s MAGA Crunch showcases an animated picture of the former President and describes it as the “Best Cereal in the History of the USA.” The words, “A Taste of Freedom in Every Bite” are also printed on the box.

The bottom of the website reads "MAGA APPROVED." However, it is followed by a disclaimer that states:

"Not affiliated with Donald Trump. This is a parody."

In the wake of the now-viral images of the MAGA Crunch cereal, the internet is having diverse reactions. Here are some expressing their disbelief over the item’s existence on X.

“Please don’t tell me this is an actual product,” a person wrote.

“I thought this was a joke, it's real,” one person wrote.

Others disputed the quality of the MAGA Crunch cereal and even urged people to check the expiry date before purchasing a box. Some even debated about its price.

“PUBLIC SERVICE ALERT: Check the expiry date,” an individual wrote.

“$24.99 for a box of cereal from the party that complains that they can’t afford to feed their family,” another individual wrote.

"Bet it tastes as bad as it looks," one individual wrote.

Meanwhile, some claimed that the conservatives were still “running against” Joe Biden, while supporters of Donald Trump declared that they wanted to eat the cereal every day.

“They're still running against Biden,” one netizen wrote.

“I eat a bowl of that right now,” another netizen wrote.

All you need to know about the MAGA Crunch cereal

According to its website, a box of the MAGA-approved Crunch cereal is originally priced at $29.99. However, it is currently up for sale for $24.99 for a limited time period and is offering free shipping for two or more boxes. Each box also contains a “free exclusive keychain.”

“Introducing MAGA Crunch Cereal, where every bite is a triumph for your taste buds and the American dream! Just like our favorite President, this cereal promises to make breakfast great again” the description reads.

It further continues by mentioning:

“Picture this: crunchy golden flakes that taste like the sweet success of a secure border and a booming economy. Each spoonful is like a victory lap around the bowl, with cinnamon swirls that rival the swirl of positive news headlines.”

The bio also adds that “every crunch supports a strong breakfast economy,” fills up the stomach, and builds a “wall of flavor” in the consumer’s mouth “that Mexico would envy” and they would “feel the satisfaction” of. It goes on to claim that a bowl full of the MAGA Crunch cereal for breakfast will embody the “American spirit.” It also mentioned that like everything else, people deserve to eat only the "great" kind of cereal.

The back of the cinnamon toast crunch-inspired cereal box also comes with “Hunter’s [Biden] crackword puzzle” with the expressions “Fraud 2020” and “Fake News” inscribed on it. Besides, it also claimed that “even the fake news media loves this cereal” while the side of the box has many of Donald Trump’s tweets printed on it.

