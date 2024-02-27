“Not a single coherent thought”: Internet trolls Joe Biden as he seemingly rambles while shading Trump in Seth Meyers interview

A viral video of Joe Biden's interview with comic Seth Meyers on the latter's NBC shows the President apparently losing his train of thought, sparking humorous memes online. On Monday, February 26, 2024, the 46th President of the United States was seen on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers in recognition of the show's 10th anniversary.

When Meyers asked the 81-year-old President to address concerns over his age and memory, he promptly quips:

"Take a look at the other guy. He is about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name," referring to his 2024 Presidential competitor, Donald Trump.

However, Biden seemingly loses his train of thought and continues:

"...They told us we couldn't get 'em done 'cause things were so divided and... but I think everything's... everything we've gotten done.... He's... this just friendly state he wants to do away with... he gets elected and I really think his views... where to take America are older than… anyway."

Needless to say, exasperated internet users were quick to troll the President.

Biden's Late Night interview sparks a memefest online

As clips from Joe Biden's interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers went viral, X users were quick to share sarcastic quips and humorous memes. Some even called out the audience for laughing at everything Biden said. Here are some comments seen under Colin Rugg (@ColinRugg)'s post on X addressing the video:

As per Financial Express, Biden was visiting New York for a campaign event with donors. He began the leg of his NY journey, attending a private event with donors at a midtown hotel.

Following his interview on Late Night, both the President and Meyers headed to Van Leeuwen for an ice cream. Biden grabbed a mint chip-flavored one while the latter ate the honeycomb flavor.

The 81-year-old is set to compete against Republican candidate Donald Trump this November for the 2024 elections.