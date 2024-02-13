"He thinks it's his old pal King Henry VIII": Joe Biden trolled for looking lost on podium behind King Abdullah II of Jordan

United States President Joe Biden is no stranger to viral on-stage gaffes and sudden lapses in memory. Yet another viral moment occurred on Monday, February 12, when Biden started mumbling during a speech welcoming the King of Jordan Abdullah II at the White House and appeared lost and confused after the King took the podium and even randomly switched sides.

At one point, the president even told the king that "Barack" was looking at him "in the corner." This is not the first Joe Biden podium incident that baffled people, and it soon led to a very familiar barrage of internet trolling and allegations, including plenty about him being too old for the POTUS post. Some speculated that Biden would be replaced even before re-elections. One X user joked:

Netizens trolled the American President (Image via X/@CollinRugg)

Netizens concerned about Joe Biden's comment on Barack Obama watching from "the corner"

President Joe Biden was recently joined by King of Jordan Abdullah II at the White House, where the duo attended a press conference after a meeting. Biden took to the podium and welcomed the king back to the White House, calling him a "good friend." He then made a rather confusing remark about former President Barack Obama:

"And, by the way, Barack is looking at you in the corner over there."

Expand Tweet

Biden pointed to the "corner" he was referencing and the king nodded. After that, Joe Biden made a few mumbled remarks about the Queen and the Crown Prince. As quoted in the official White House transcript, the President of the United States said:

"And along with Qree- — Queen Riana [Rania], who is meeting with Jill now, and the Queen — and the Crown Prince Hussein. Where — is the Prince out here? I thought he was coming out. Any rate."

Later on, after handing over the stage to the king, a reportedly confused Biden stepped back towards his left side and proceeded to simply walk over to the king's right. The king initially looked towards his left and saw no one, so he quickly turned to the right to address Biden, who tapped him on the shoulder and said "I switched sides on you" before shifting sides once again.

Joe Biden's mumbling and apparent confusion on the stage is not new, and netizens re-iterated concerns about his age and mental state, claiming he was not fit for the position.

Meanwhile, others even claimed that the president would be replaced in time for re-election and may not even last his full term. Many were especially surprised by Biden's comment about "Barack" watching from the corner, which many allegedly saw as a rather uncanny remark about who was really in charge. Here are a few reactions to Collin Rugg's tweet about the incident:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joe Biden's memory was called into question earlier when Special Council Robert Hur decided not to press charges against Biden in his investigative report into the president's handling of classified material during the period of his Vice Presidency.

Part of Hur's reason was he thought the jury might see Biden as the investigators saw him, a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden later responded to these claims in a press conference, where he claimed that his memory was "fine" and he knew what he was doing. However, this was also the same conference in which he mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE