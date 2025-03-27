"I always hated the Jonas Brothers" - Chappell Roan says she preferred Hannah Montana over the boy band as a child

Chappell Roan mentioned how the "lesbian" in her preferred Hannah Montana over the boy band as a child during the March 26, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During her conversation with host Alexandra Cooper, the 27-year-old singer remembered her first concert- where Miley Cyrus performed as Hannah Montana during the Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007. Roan shared how she felt about the Jonas Brothers opening for the concert.

"I always hated the Jonas Brothers. But here’s the thing- Joe [Jonas] is so f***ing nice to me now. I’ve grown up to love them. When I was young, I was like you, I was like, ‘I don’t care about the boys, I just want Hannah (Montana)'", Chappel Roan said.

On March 26, 2025, X user Chappell Roan Now (CRN) shared a clip from the podcast, highlighting Roan's perspective on the Jonas Brothers as a young nine-year-old girl.

Chappell Roan, known for her openness about her sexuality, explained that she was uninterested in boy bands from a young age. She loved Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana and went to the concert to watch her idol perform on stage.

During the podcast, Roan explained how when the concert began, she was very annoyed because instead of Hannah Montana, the Jonas Brothers, who “weren't that big of a deal” at that time, came on stage.

"When they came out to perform, I was like, ‘Oh my f*ing god. I don’t care'", Roan remarked.

Her father, who had seen the annoyance on her, consoled her by saying:

“One day, you’re gonna have a crush on one of these boys."

However, Roan added that she was very sure of her preferences, even at a young age, and immediately dismissed her father's idea.

"And I was like, ‘I reject that. I’m disturbed by these men," Roan added.

Despite her childhood indifference, Chappell Roan emphasized that as she grew up, she began to appreciate the Jonas Brothers, particularly Joe Jonas, who she described as “so f***ing nice" to her.

"All this to say, I love the Jonas Brothers. I think it was just the lesbian in me that had no interest in seeing them as an idol as a child. But now I’m like, ‘Work’”, Roan clarified.

Chappell Roan shares how she wanted to be like Hannah Montana during the Disney Legend Awards ceremony 2024

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Chappell Roan, a big fan of Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana, spoke at the Disney Legends Awards on August 11, 2024. She shared how Hannah Montana remains her favorite Disney show.

"I still think about it. I still think about the show. I want to be like Hannah Montana", Chappell Roan added.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter, Miley Cyrus, who played the beloved character, was inducted as a Disney Legend at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards ceremony. As per a Yahoo! News article dated August 13, 2024, Miley became the youngest person ever to receive this prestigious honor.

During the event, Chappell Roan, an emerging pop artist, expressed her deep admiration for Cyrus in her speech. She reminisced about her first-ever concert experience, which featured a Hannah Montana tour with the Jonas Brothers as the opening act.

“She came down in a box from the ceiling. I was like, ‘How do I do that one day?’” Roan recalled.

Roan reflected on how Cyrus's Hannah Montana inspired her to pursue a music career, influencing her artistic persona. She also drew parallels between Cyrus’s career and her own, adding:

“There’s a lot of crossover between Miley and my project, and it’s just like, I’m such a fan too".

The Good Luck, Babe singer also praised Miley’s ability to constantly evolve her style while maintaining authenticity.

“The thing that I admire about Miley Cyrus is that she constantly reinvents herself and always works... she’s very open about her transformations artistically and personally, and she’s so true to herself. She puts out music that is so authentic", Roan said

Chappell Roan's latest single, The Giver, came out on March 13, 2025, following her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023.

