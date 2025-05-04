Did Shannon Sharpe's s*xual assault accuser refuse $10 million? Marcellus Wiley likens her to Kim Kardashian, claims she’s "here for the long haul"

People across the internet are talking about Shannon Sharpe's alleged s*xual assault lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend and OnlyFans model, Gabriella Zuniga. Former NFL player and now a sportscaster Marcellus Wiley has now compared the accuser with Kim Kardashian while he was reacting to a video of Dr. Umar's recent podcast appearance on The Art of Dialogue.

Ad

People are talking most about the $10 million deal offered to the accuser before she filed the case, as confirmed by Sharpe's lawyer, Tony Buzbee. He further said that the accuser "rejected that offer to settle and decided to file suit."

Dr. Umar was questioning this refusal, and Marcellus Wiley has further added his opinion on this.

Ad

Trending

Marcellus Wiley uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, Marcellus Wiley ‘Dat Dude TV,’ on May 2, in which he breaks down certain aspects of these allegations against Shannon Sharpe. While Dr. Umar questioned why she had refused $10 million, Wiley attempted to provide his own perspective.

"You got all this; whatever you got is smoking guns. And you say to yourself, how big will I be if I ride this all the way out as an OnlyFans model, 19, right? And become this like star or famous or even somebody like her, who we look at and she's notorious for this, but that's gonna help her platform."

Ad

Marcellus Wiley further added,

"I'm here for the long haul because I know when I leave this, what happened with what's her name? Ah man, I should know it. Wasn't it like a Kim Kardashian homegirl who got super famous, uh, and because she was the homegirl, her only fan, she made like a hundred million dollars."

Ad

Later in the video, Wiley touched on various other aspects of this controversy through a rap song.

When Ray J talked about the scandal with Kim Kardashian on Shannon Sharpe's podcast

Ad

Shannon Sharpe uploaded an interview with Ray J in June 2024 on his podcast channel named Club Shay Shay, in which the singer revealed many details related to a leaked X-rated video of him and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian from 2007.

"Maybe more people would go to college… there might not be any OnlyFans and stuff like that. Are we part of the cure or are we part of the disease? I don't know. I'm just trying to do it right," Ray J said in the interview.

Ad

The rapper had previously talked about the s*x tape scandal and asserted in 2022 that Kim's mother and manager chose which tape should be let out.

The singer opened up in an interview with the Daily Mail in May 2022, revealing that Kim Kardashian released the tape "as an album" and held onto the only copy herself.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian denied these allegations and also appeared on The Late Late Show in 2022, where she passed the polygraph test.

Ad

A brief rundown on the Shannon Sharpe controversy

Ad

Shannon Sharpe was in a two-year relationship with a 19-year-old OnlyFans model. She filed a $50 million lawsuit against the NFL Hall of Famer, accusing him of s*xual assault and physical abuse.

On April 22, Sharpe's attorney, Lanny Davis, states that a $10 million settlement was being negotiated before the lawsuit was filed.

Shannon uploaded a video on Instagram on April 22 and called these accusations a "shakedown" and denied all the claims.

He demanded to release the full video, as the leaked part doesn't reveal the whole backstory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More