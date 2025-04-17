"I thought people would hate that" - Khloe Kardashian opens up about the Khloé in Wonder Land episode which did "really, really well"

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on April 17, 2025, Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Khloe Kardashian opened up about her newly launched podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. She talked about how she had wanted to start a podcast for a long time and had chosen to do so on X.

Ad

She further talked about the episode, which she said did “really, really well.” Opening up about it, she said:

“The UFO one did really, really well, which I was shocked about,” Kardashian said. “I thought people would hate that, but I love weird stuff like that. My real curiosities are really dark, strange conspiracies that I’m just curious about, or why people think that these things are true, or are they true?”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The episode’s guest, American ufologist Dr. Steven Greer, shared his early alleged experience with extraterrestrial life on the program. On March 6, Greer appeared on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast and covered a range of related subjects.

Khloe Kardashian was surprised when the episode dealing with UFOs took off

Khloe Kardashian has witnessed the success of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, since its launch in January. As per the same article from Hollywood Reporter, the podcast has received 425 million impressions on X and 121 million video views across its 12 episodes.

Ad

The most recent guest on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast was Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Previous guests include authors Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty, as well as family members Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and the family’s attorney Laura Wasser.

Khloe Kardashian started the podcast to talk to people about subjects that interest her, including UFO researcher Dr. Steven Greer. During a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, talking about the episode that surprisingly took off, Khloe Kardashian continued:

Ad

“I could go down that rabbit hole way more than I can chit chatting with my sisters, or whatever. I don’t care to interview my sisters. I feel like we know everything about each other, so I would rather interview just a random person off the street. I’m fascinated by human behavior and by other people, and I’m curious, and I guess nosy..”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kardashian said:

“I love other people. So, for me, it was always just exploring other people, but not necessarily people that you would know by name or face. I just love really fascinating people more so than I do pop culture.”

During the particular episode involving Dr. Greer, the interview began with Khloe asking him how many species of ETs are there. To this, he said 69. When asked about the time he first became interested in science, UFOs, and aliens, he responded:

Ad

“Well, at a very young age, my uncle helped design the lunar module and landed on the moon the first time. And when I was about eight or nine, I saw a UFO in pretty close range, broad daylight… and I knew what I’d seen. It was extraordinary, and so I ignited a lifelong interest…”

Ad

Additionally, he claimed that the CIA was trying to keep the aliens a secret. He said four of his colleagues had reportedly been killed while discussing how the CIA was allegedly attempting to stop anyone with information on the topic.

Ad

He further said that 17 months earlier, he nearly died. He then added that when he grew older, he experienced a near-death event at the age of 18. He also said a close associate of President Clinton, elected president of the United States in 1993, allegedly adopted the same course of action as Dr. Greer and his associates.

According to reports, the unnamed source requested that Dr. Steven Greer inform the administration and the President’s C.I. Director about the UFO search expedition. Greer also reportedly received a FedEx mail suggesting he would be the first to brief the administration.

Ad

Greer further allegedly learned that the reported fascist and corrupt activities were run by a covert, presumably unlawful government administration.

Meanwhile, all the episodes of Khloe Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land are available on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More