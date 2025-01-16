Who is Dr. Steven Greer? UFO expert makes stunning disclosure about incoming whistleblower revelations

American ufologist and retired physician Steven Greer launched his eponymous podcast, The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast, on January 15, 2025, and claimed that within the next three days, unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) whistleblowers will allegedly come up with important revelations.

“The reason we are starting this podcast now, rather emergently here today, is because we have a group of people, who are in the process in the next 72 hours or so, will be coming forward with a great deal of information and evidence related to the UFO and uh NHI or extra-terrestrial issue,” he began.

Dr. Greer, who’s the founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI) and The Disclosure Project, continued:

“And I think the public need to have a source of perspectives and contexts and um analysis to go through… we are doing this because I think without the context, interpretation, and understanding, there will be too many opportunities for disclosure of this information to be manipulated, and to go sideways.”

Elsewhere in the nearly 1 and half hour debut podcast episode, Steven Greer shared that the biggest part of the alleged upcoming revelation was not ETs but rather the “threat from outer space” or an alleged attack from aliens.

All you need to know about Dr. Steven Greer amid his UFO whistleblowing claim

Dr. Steven Macon Greer is a UFO expert whose organization, The Disclosure Project (founded in 1993), seeks the full revelation of alleged classified UFO, UAP, and ET-related information from the U.S. government. Meanwhile, the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI), which he founded in 1990, aims to contact extraterrestrials using a diplomatic and research-oriented method.

Greer was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1955 and claims to have seen UFOs at ages 8 and 18, which seemingly piqued his interest in the field. He earned his B.S. degree in biology from the Appalachian State University in the early 1980s, followed by an M.D. from the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.

From 1989 to 1998, Dr. Steven practiced medicine in Virginia as an emergency doctor. However, he soon retired and began pursuing UFO activities full-time. Over the years, Greer has appeared on TV shows and podcasts, including Larry King’s television special The UFO Coverup in 1994 and The Joe Rogan Experience in 2013, among others.

A trained transcendental meditation coach, Dr. Steven Greer has created many documentaries on UFOs, such as Adventures of a Hip Hop Alien Chaser: Sirius (2013), Unacknowledged (2017), Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact has Begun (2020), and The Lost Century: And How to Reclaim It (2023). He has also authored the 2006 book titled Hidden Truth, Forbidden Knowledge.

Dr. Greer has been married to Emily Greer for nearly five decades, and the couple shares four children.

More about Dr. Steven Greer’s recent podcast claims

During the first episode of his brand-new podcast, The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast, the ufologist shared that he initially began his disclosure work with the intent of making “contact” with extraterrestrial “civilizations” who were visiting the Earth “in a context of peace.”

“Within about a year or two, I was approached by people in the intelligence community in the U.S. government about the problem, and some of them were hostile to what we were doing… and some were wanting to help,” he shared.

The 70-year-old went on to add:

“It’s gonna be a shock to the world and the American public to find out that the constitutional government in the US—since the late 1950s—has been basically pushed aside and relegated to irrelevance, frankly, on this issue.”

According to Dr. Steven Greer’s recent comments, there’s allegedly a “covert” group away from the governmental eye that has reportedly spent over eight decades “reverse engineering” the UAPs that “crashed” on land and has seemingly been “wildly successful.”

The ET specialist shared how the alleged “whistleblowers and defectors” would come forward at “various black sites, which are highly classified, illegally-run operations in intelligence, military, and corporate programs.”

Elsewhere, Dr. Greer alleged that the USA has “mastered gravity control” and has used advanced technology to take down UFOs since the 1950s.

“People who have been in these covert programs that are very disinformation-oriented have wanted the public to believe we’re not alone—but that there’s a threat from outer space… so that they can consolidate military power, industrial power,” he added.

Dr. Steven Greer claimed that the CIA was allegedly involved in a psyop for many decades in which they not only took down alleged ET vehicles but also reverse-engineered them to the point where they looked “indistinguishable.” Subsequently, these are reportedly used in “deceptive operations” known as “false flag operations.”

Dr. Greer concluded by saying that the alleged disclosure in the next 72 hours will not only help combat disinformation about UFOs and ET but also help humanity grow using better technology and improve their lives and global economy in the process.

In the end, he addressed the alleged whistleblowers, saying they were no longer obligated by the NDAs as those were reportedly signed illegally and unconstitutionally. Dr. Steven Greer thinks Donald Trump’s “biggest task” as President would be to help in the UFO disclosure.

Earlier this month, Steven Greer also appeared on Rob Finnerty’s Newsmax show. He claimed that the alien invasion conspiracy theory circulating online was a “staged distraction” for “decades-long, government-funded, illegal UFO research projects.” He also claimed that in the next 30 days, “positive evidence” from alleged whistleblowers will be revealed to the public.

Apart from Dr. Greer, no other official confirmation about UFO whistleblowers has surfaced. In mid-December 2024, Steven talked to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the aftermath of mysterious alleged drone sightings across at least six states in the USA, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

At the time, Steven Greer shared that the elites were reportedly planning to use disasters such as fake alien invasions to gain complete control of the planet.

