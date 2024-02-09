"Welcome back": Netizens react as Joe Rogan reveals his podcast is available on Apple, and is coming to YouTube

UFC color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan made a post on February 8 announcing that his podcast is already available on Apple Podcasts, and the YouTube video episodes will be going live in the coming days. Giving a shout-out to Spotify for "being the coolest", Rogan seemed to be quite happy to reveal the news, stating that a broader audience will now be able to access it.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most-listened-to podcasts globally and has been a Spotify exclusive since he signed a deal back in 2020. After about four years, episodes will be circulated on other platforms and the decision is sure to increase viewership.

Fans were quite excited about the news as well, with a majority of them welcoming the comeback to YouTube and Apple. Echoing supporters, Tom Bilyeu had this to say in response to the post on X:

"Welcome back, man!! Excited."

"The podcast is now officially back on Apple": Joe Rogan's podcast is no longer a Spotify exclusive

The Joe Rogan Experience started back in 2010 and has been on various websites since then, including the live-stream website justin.tv which would later be called Twitch. Viewership exploded in 2013 since it was regularly uploaded on YouTube with many videos garnering millions of viewers as fans watched Joe interview guests that have featured scientists such as Neil deGrasse Tyson to politicians such as Bernie Sanders.

Despite being involved in various controversies over the years, Joe Rogan signed a whopping $200 million deal to make it a Spotify exclusive, removing official uploads from YouTube and Apple Podcasts. The move caused quite a lot of backlash from fans. However, it has remained one of the top podcasts not only on Spotify but all over the world.

Last week, it was announced that the UFC commentator had re-signed with the platform for $250 million, but this time the deal was not exclusive. This means the content will be made available on other platforms as well. From February 8, it has been made available on Apple, and as per Rogan, YouTube videos will follow shortly.

In a post on X that has gone viral, Joe Rogan praised Spotify for being smart with their partnership:

"The podcast is now officially back on @apple We should be back on @youtube with full episodes in the coming weeks. Shoutout to @spotify for absolutely being the coolest and smartest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of being in partnership with. I’m very excited the podcast will now have a much broader distribution."

The move has largely pleased his fans, but some appear to want the podcast to be uploaded on X as well. Here are some general reactions to his post.

It is unclear whether Joe Rogan will be uploading his videos on X, but Elon Musk has been urging big content creators to do so for a few months. Popular YouTuber MrBeast has already started experimenting with it, having uploaded a couple of videos on the social media platform.

