MrBeast criticized on social media for supporting X after he uploaded his first video on the platform

Popular American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is renowned for his challenge videos and charitable work. While he typically shares his content on YouTube, he uploaded a video on January 16, 2024, on X. The video Jimmy uploaded on X, titled "$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!," already exists on YouTube after being uploaded four months ago.

Some fans and viewers are unhappy with the upload due to their negative opinions of the platform's CEO, Elon Musk, and have criticized Jimmy for chasing profits. In the post attached to the video, MrBeast expressed his curiosity about the potential earnings of a video on X.

"Didn't really care about anything": Viewers call out MrBeast for supporting X by uploading videos

In his X post, Jimmy said that he would be sharing his ad revenue from the post with all his fans the following week:

"I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week."

In December 2023, Jimmy was approached by Elon Musk, who asked the former to upload videos to X. To this, the YouTuber said that the platform probably wouldn't pay him as much as YouTube to recover his basic video costs. Jimmy did, however, mention that he would still be interested in trying out X monetization.

Since the video was uploaded to the platform, many users have been tagging MrBeast, expressing surprise as he had earlier declined Elon's offer. Some are also concerned that Jimmy will set a trend for YouTubers to start uploading on X, thereby helping Elon Musk generate more revenue.

One X user stated how they had previously called out Jimmy for making profits:

"Remember that time I said Mr Beast didn't really care about anything other than his ability to turn a profit, and a bunch of his stans got super p*ssed at me? Feeling pretty vindicated right now."

Another tagged MrBeast and questioned him on why he was supporting Elon Musk, who is allegedly transphobic. According to the user:

Since Jimmy began looking to study the ad revenue he made on the first upload to X, many users took the opportunity to make fun of the monetization the platform offers. Here are some reactions and comments to his first video:

Currently, Jimmy is in a close subscriber race with T-series on YouTube. While T-series has 257 million subscribers and is ranked first, MrBeast is in second place with 232 million subscribers.