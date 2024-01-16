"Mr Beast bringing his show to X": Fans react as MrBeast posts video on X to test ad revenue generation

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, known to the world as MrBeast, has uploaded his first video on X, weeks after declining to do so in a thread with the platform’s owner, Elon Musk. Since acquiring the social networking service in 2022, Musk has been trying to entice content creators to make videos primarily for the website rather than sharing links to their content.

The recent changes to X’s monetization policy seem to have paid off, as one of the biggest content creators in the world has officially playtested his first video on the platform. MrBeast fans were very excited to see him post on the website, with many applauding the decision.

"Mr Beast bringing his show to X"

"Reuploading this to test it": MrBeast is testing X's monetization by uploading an old video on Elon Musk's platform

Elon Musk himself has reshared MrBeast's post, welcoming the first video he has "directly posted" on the platform. However, readers should note that the video is an old one. Titled $1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!, it was originally uploaded on the content creator's main YouTube channel in September 2023, almost four months ago.

The video has over 200 million views on YouTube so far. The one posted on X has racked up an impressive 21 million views, but the platform's monetization is not as robust.

MrBeast had talked about this subject a few weeks ago when someone asked him to post his videos on Elon Musk's platform. He said:

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/"

That said, MrBeast was open to the idea of starting an experiment with monetization, and it seems the day has come, as he has uploaded a four-month-old video on the platform.

In the captions, the YouTube star explained that he would reveal the ad revenue numbers in a week and see if it is viable to post on the website. He said:

"I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week"

Regardless of how that turns out, fans are excited to see the video on a new platform, with a few content creators also expressing their curiosity.

Some have also trolled Elon Musk and the platform's monetization, claiming that MrBeast would not be able to make a lot even if he gets millions of views.

Fans will have to wait a week to see how much the video makes. Elon Musk has been talking about updating the platform to rival other websites like Twitch and YouTube for some time now. During a recent livestreaming session, the Tesla CEO announced that YouTube-like ads and Twitch-like features will soon be implemented on X.