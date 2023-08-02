"X keeps nothing forever": Elon Musk reveals new Twitter/X policy for content creators, announces 100-0 revenue split till $100K

Elon Musk has revealed a revised Content Creator policy for X, formerly Twitter, which allows creators on the platform to pocket a 100% of the revenue generated from subscriptions on their account for the first $100,000. The former CEO urged users to subscribe to their favorite creators in a recent post, saying that even a "few hundred dollars a month changes their life."

The permanent 100-0 revenue split from subscriptions, even if it is only for the first $100K, is quite an upgrade from the previous policy whereby X or Twitter would have taken a share after a period of 12 months. However, after the $100,000 threshold is reached, the platform will be taking 10%, as intimated by Musk, who said:

"While we had previously said that 𝕏 would keep nothing for the 12 months, then 10%, we are amending that policy to 𝕏 keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10%. First 12 months is still free for all."

App stores like Apple are known to take a cut from earnings, but Musk seems to have a plan for that too.

"I will talk to Tim Cook": Elon Musk says he will consult with Apple CEO Tim Cook to maximize creator payouts on X

If you can afford it, please subscribe to as many creators on this platform as you find interesting.



The creator program that allows people on X or Twitter to monetize their content from both ads and subscriptions was launched a few months back after Elon Musk had expressed his wish to compete with websites like YouTube and TikTok.

As such, the subscription-based model introduced in certain countries is much like the subs on Twitch or Membership on YouTube when it comes to the audience choosing to pay their favorite creators a monthly amount to watch exclusive content.

Here is what Musk had to say about subscriber-only spaces in a subsequent post in the thread:

Elon Musk @elonmusk @krassenstein Absolutely. You can also hold subscriber-only Spaces and have amazing conversations with people around the world!

Instagram has a similar model. Notably, all proceeds from the subscriptions on Meta's social media platform go to the creator. However, as applicable for most of these platforms, their designated app stores usually take a cut.

Elon Musk has expressed interest in maximizing creator payouts and announced that he will be talking to Apple CEO Tim Cook to see what can be done about the 30% cut that goes to Apple.

Musk wrote:

"Apple does take 30%, but I will speak with @tim_cook and see if that can be adjusted to be just 30% of what 𝕏 keeps in order to maximize what creators receive."

Reactions to the announcement

