Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with creators, a couple get over $7,000 in payments

In recent news, Twitter has started sharing portions of ad revenue with creators on the platform. All eligible creators have already received notifications on the app and via email about how much money they will receive as part of the first payment, along with a deadline for when they can expect the money to reflect in their accounts. Most creators have reported that the social media platform promised the cash would be transferred within 72 hours.

Unlike what many people had guessed, Twitter isn't paying pennies to its creators. Although not all haven't shared the exact amount they are getting as part of the deal, two creators have reported earnings of $7,153 (@stclairashley) and $9,546 (@bennyjohnson). However, user @greg16676935420, with over 558k followers, has only received $5 as part of the program.

Although the Musk-owned platform hasn't disclosed the exact payment rates, it has been estimated to be around $1,000 for every 100,000 followers. Thus, those with creator accounts on the platforms (who can get subscribers and more) can calculate how much they can get paid in this first batch of payments.

How to get accepted into the Twitter monetization program?

Do note that the monetization program that started processing payments today isn't available in every corner of the globe. The following requirements are outlined on the social media platform's website:

Must reside in a country where monetization programs are available Must be 18 or older Must have been active on Twitter for at least three months Must have a verified email address, two-factor authentication, a profile picture, bio, and a header image Follows all Twitter guidelines

You must connect a verified Stripe account to your account to get the payments. Follower and engagement requirements are as follows:

Must have at least 10,000 followers Must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days

Currently, the platform isn't allowing parodies, fan, and commentary accounts to monetize. The general guideline is one cannot "feature the identity" of another person, brand, or organization.

The monetization program is headed to more platforms over the upcoming months. Thus, if you want to qualify, step up and surpass the above numbers. However, do note that getting 10,000 followers is not a piece of cake.

