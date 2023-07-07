Twitter reacts as WWE seemingly loses two top stars to AEW; one is Kenny Omega's close friend

Ever since Triple H took over the lead from Vince McMahon as the Chief Content Officer in WWE, things have been moving upward for the promotion. They have been putting up great matches and storylines. Hunter has the knack of picking up wrestlers from the Indies, something Vince was not a huge fan of.

A couple of high-profile names that were rumored to come to WWE were Jay White and Kota Ibushi. White made his official AEW debut on April 5, 2023, and has established himself as one of the top stars. Ibushi, on the other hand, was also rumored to join WWE, especially since his NJPW contract ended on February 1, 2023.

If recent reports are to be believed, Ibushi is on his way to AEW. Fightful Select reported that negotiations have taken place between the two sides, and the Japanese superstar could make his debut on the July 19th episode of Dynamite.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter after this news and seemingly called out the McMahon-led promotion for not being able to bag Kota Ibushi.

george @Sting_Icon_ WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TV



Full story at the link below There has been an update on #WWE 's confidence on signing both Jay White and Kota IbushiFull story at the link below There has been an update on #WWE's confidence on signing both Jay White and Kota IbushiFull story at the link below 👇 https://t.co/I5cWsSk7TP they're gonna fumble both LMAOOOOO twitter.com/WrestleTalk_TV… they're gonna fumble both LMAOOOOO twitter.com/WrestleTalk_TV…

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @Sting_Icon_ they never had a chance at Kota he told them no 7 years ago he's only going to work with his best friend Omega and no where else @Sting_Icon_ they never had a chance at Kota he told them no 7 years ago he's only going to work with his best friend Omega and no where else

Stephen Walker @SteveAlexWalker @Sting_Icon_ WWE has a long history of bad runs from great Japanese wrestlers. @Sting_Icon_ WWE has a long history of bad runs from great Japanese wrestlers.

Nite_X @darkliightxxx @Sting_Icon_ Doubt either of them want to wrestle almost every single night at live events. @Sting_Icon_ Doubt either of them want to wrestle almost every single night at live events.

Isaac Gudiño @IsaacRGudino @Sting_Icon_ Kota Ibushi was never gonna happen, WWE truly fumbled Jay White @Sting_Icon_ Kota Ibushi was never gonna happen, WWE truly fumbled Jay White

jack(et) @blackcrushhh @Sting_Icon_ ball was never even in their hands @Sting_Icon_ ball was never even in their hands

Is WWE going to lose Ronda Rousey to AEW too?

All is not well in the Ronda Rousey camp. A lot of rumors have been circulating that WWE and Ronda are going to part ways, and the former UFC Champion will wrestle her last match at SummerSlam.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer revealed that Rousey has informed WWE of her intention to quit and that she won't even be around till WrestleMania.

"The thing was, and I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, and it might be a little bit after. But the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date. This is my last date. I remember talking to somebody there, and it was like, well, I know they are going to do this and make the big match for WrestleMania. No, it's like, her hard out is, they didn't give me the date, but it's long before WrestleMania."

It will be interesting to see if The Baddest Woman on the Planet will go back to the octagon or if she will jump ship to AEW. However, it's highly unlikely that Rousey will wrestle anywhere else except the Stamford-based company. But as the saying goes, "Anything can happen in the world of Professional Wrestling."

If she does indeed end up in AEW, here is a list of five opponents she can face.

