5 opponents for Ronda Rousey in AEW amid rumors of her leaving WWE

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names in combat sports, as her name rings a bell with fans of all ages. She conquered UFC and has also climbed to the very top in WWE. The Rowdy One is embroiled in a feud with her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, but the program has yet to pick up steam.

There have been rumors that The Baddest Woman on the Planet could be leaving WWE soon and might pursue opportunities outside the Stamford-based promotion.

AEW is always on the lookout for wrestlers to add to its impressive roster, and it should come as no surprise if the UFC Hall of Famer heads to Tony Khan's promotion. If and when that happens, here are five possible opponents for Ronda Rousey.

#1 Britt Baker could be a formidable rival for Ronda Rousey in AEW

Britt Baker

Let's look no further than the face of the AEW women's division, Britt Baker. Baker is a magnificent wrestler and is excellent on the microphone too. Having successfully portrayed both heel and babyface personas, she could do wonders when it comes to putting Ronda Rousey over with the fans.

Baker has impressed with her performances inside the squared circle against top names like Thunder Rosa and Saraya. Hence, she could match Rousey's deep arsenal of moves.

#2 Athena

Athena is a scary talent and had a remarkable stint in WWE. Unfortunately, she has seemingly been unable to replicate her success in AEW.

What can help her is a potential feud with Ronda Rousey. Both women know each other from their time together in WWE and are aware of each other's styles. Athena also reportedly trained Rousey before her comeback at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. A feud between the two stars will do wonders for both of them and make for good television.

#3 Toni Storm

Toni Storm

Ronda Rousey is a huge draw, and it makes no sense for her to wrestle in matches with little to no stakes. So, if she wants to thrust herself into the spotlight, which a star of her caliber deserves, then AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm could be a viable opponent.

Storm is the perfect heel that will help Rousey appeal to the crowd, and her high-octane in-ring style would allow both women to have excellent matches.

#4 Jade Cargill

The name Jade Cargill strikes fear into the hearts of AEW's female stars, and rightly so. The former TBS Champion is a physical specimen, and her wrestling abilities are world-class. With reports emerging that she will not return to AEW television anytime soon, this could be the perfect excuse for the company to build her up and bring her back as an even bigger threat.

Upon Cargill's comeback, Ronda Rousey could make her massive debut in an attempt to replace her as the most dominant athlete in the women's division. The heel-babyface dynamic between the two could also make for compelling television as Rousey could arrive as a fan favorite.

#5 Kris Statlander

One of the most beloved and over wrestlers in AEW is none other than Kris Statlander. She has made her way to the company's top slowly and steadily. The star has been on a roll ever since her comeback from injury and recently ended Jade Cargill's 508-day reign as TBS Champion.

A feud with Ronda Rousey will not only build Statlander's character, but a win would elevate her to superstar status, which is long overdue for The Galaxy's Greatest Alien.

Poll : 0 votes