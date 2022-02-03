Released WWE star helped Ronda Rousey train ahead of her Royal Rumble return

Ember Moon (who now goes by the ring name Athena) helped Ronda Rousey train and get ready for her surprise appearance at this year's WWE Royal Rumble.

Moon was part of the WWE roster from 2015 to 2021 and is a former NXT Women's Champion. After being a key part of NXT, she was called up to the main roster in 2018, where she was hamstrung by injuries and poor booking. She was eventually released by the promotion in November 2021.

Rousey thanked Athena on social media for helping her train and get match-ready. She also promoted the former WWE Superstar's pro wrestling school in her Tweet.

Athena is the head trainer at The Dojo, a pro wrestling school based out of Denton, Texas.

What could be in store for Ronda Rousey in WWE in the next few months?

Rousey made her long-awaited return to the squared circle in the women's Royal Rumble match last week, entering at #28 and winning the free-for-all. This was her first match since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

The former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she hadn't yet decided if she wanted to face Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Rousey is set to feature on this week's SmackDown, where she is likely to have a confrontation with the brand's women's champion Charlotte Flair.

Lynch is set to face Hall of Famer Lita at the Elimination Chamber show later this month, while Charlotte Flair is also advertised for the Saudi Arabia show. Reports indicate that Rousey could be set to take on Flair at AT&T stadium with the dream match against Lynch being saved for WrestleMania 39.

