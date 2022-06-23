"If you don't do it, you get ripped a new one" - Athena spills the tea on the differences between WWE and AEW

AEW star Athena has peeled back the curtain on her time with WWE, detailing how vastly different her new home is to her old one.

The former Ember Moon made her surprise debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She came out in support of Anna Jay and Kris Statlander in the aftermath of Jay's TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Following her surprise appearance, she emerged victorious in her AEW in-ring debut against Kiera Hogan.

Speaking in an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Athena detailed the differences between WWE and AEW. She stated that in her former company, outside of interactions with Triple H, perfection is demanded.

“I think the best way to describe it is I think the former place, if you will, demanded perfection. It didn’t matter what curveballs were being thrown at you, there was just very stoic energy of, ‘Alright, this is what we expect out of you. Do it.’ And if you don’t do it, you get ripped a new one. Sometimes it’s like, ‘Okay, cool, we understand problems happen.’ But there was never that high energy. Hunter was the exception to that, I will say that." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Whereas in AEW, the former NXT Women's Champion explained that she is always excited. She also praised Tony Khan's involvement and accessibility, possibly because he can teleport (that we can neither confirm nor deny).

"But coming into AEW, you get pumped, you get excited. Every match, he [Tony Khan] is there. He’s in the huddle with everyone. I’m like, ‘Where did you come from?’ I feel like he’s just teleporting backstage; I’ll leave one area and see him talking here, but in some kind of way, he’s doubled in front of me. I’m like, ‘How? You were…’" said Athena (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Athena currently has her eyes on Jade Cargill and the AEW TBS Championship

Since joining AEW, Athena has seemed destined to be on an eventual collision course with TBS Champion Jade Cargill. A match against the former WWE Superstar will surely be one of Cargill's biggest tests to date.

The AEW newcomer has already disposed of Kiera Hogan, and confronted Cargill over recent weeks. However, it was the TBS Champion who stood tall on the most recent edition of AEW Rampage.

After her win against Willow Nightingale, Cargill and The Baddies were greeted with a surprise attack from Athena, who once again laid out Hogan. Despite this, the TBS Champion landed a big boot to lay out the former NXT Women's Champion.

When this match eventually happens, it is sure to be one of the must-see bouts in women's wrestling this year, but when will this match happen? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see all of the exciting action play out!

